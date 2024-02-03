Subscribe
Ashton Sylve on top at MVP 5 with decision against Estivan Falcao

Sylve defeats Falcao to collect first belt

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ashton Sylve defeats Estivan Falcao at MVP 5
Ashton Sylve in his bout against Estivan Falcao at Most Valuable Prospects 5 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, USA, February 2, 2024 | Joseph Correa/MVP

Ashton “H2O” Sylve secured his first belt, when he faced Estivan Falcao at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, February 2. The contest headlined the fifth edition of “Most Valuable Prospects” live on DAZN.

The 20-year-old native of Long Beach, California defeated his 27-year-old opponent of Brazil by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds of a 135-pound battle, the scores were 99-90, 99-90 and 100-89.

With the victory Sylve improved to 11-0, 9 KOs and walked away with the WBC Youth title. Falcao dropped to 13-3, 7 KOs, which snapped his two-win streak.

Ashton Sylve makes his ring walk
Ashton Sylve makes his ring walk | Joseph Correa/MVP
Ashton Sylve vs Estivan Falcao
Ashton Sylve vs Estivan Falcao | Joseph Correa/MVP
Ashton Sylve victory
Ashton Sylve | Joseph Correa/MVP

In the co-main event, Julian Smith (8-2, 5 KOs) of Country Club Hills, Illinois defeated Miami-based Orestes Velazquez (8-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba via ninth-round RTD. With the victory, he landed the WBA International lightweight title.

Among other MVP 5 results, Jacksonville’s Benigno Aguilar (11-0-1, 4 KOs) and Corey Marksman (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of Orlando fought to a split draw. Maricela Cornejo (18-6, 7 KOs) of Prosser, Washington defeated Kandi Wyatt (11-6, 3 KOs) of Calgary, Canada by unanimous decision.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
