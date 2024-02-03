Ashton Sylve on top at MVP 5 with decision against Estivan Falcao

Ashton “H2O” Sylve secured his first belt, when he faced Estivan Falcao at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, February 2. The contest headlined the fifth edition of “Most Valuable Prospects” live on DAZN.

The 20-year-old native of Long Beach, California defeated his 27-year-old opponent of Brazil by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds of a 135-pound battle, the scores were 99-90, 99-90 and 100-89.

With the victory Sylve improved to 11-0, 9 KOs and walked away with the WBC Youth title. Falcao dropped to 13-3, 7 KOs, which snapped his two-win streak.

Ashton Sylve makes his ring walk

Ashton Sylve

In the co-main event, Julian Smith (8-2, 5 KOs) of Country Club Hills, Illinois defeated Miami-based Orestes Velazquez (8-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba via ninth-round RTD. With the victory, he landed the WBA International lightweight title.

Among other MVP 5 results, Jacksonville’s Benigno Aguilar (11-0-1, 4 KOs) and Corey Marksman (8-0-1, 6 KOs) of Orlando fought to a split draw. Maricela Cornejo (18-6, 7 KOs) of Prosser, Washington defeated Kandi Wyatt (11-6, 3 KOs) of Calgary, Canada by unanimous decision.