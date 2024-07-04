Yazmin Jauregui vs Ketlen Souza among bouts set for Noche UFC card at Sphere

The bout between Yazmin Jauregui and Ketlen Souza has been reportedly set, among other matchups, for UFC 306 aka Riyadh Season Noche UFC. The fight card airs live from Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14. The pair squares off in the three-rounder at strawweight.

Jauregui (11-1) makes her second Octagon appearance for the year. In her previous outing in February, Mexico’s 25-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Sam Hughes.

Souza (14-4) also fights for the second time in 2024. The 28-year-old Brazilian earned a UD against Marnic Mann last time out in April.

The Jauregui vs Souza bout was reported by ESPN Colombia. The promotion is yet to formally announce the matchup.

In addition, according to MMA Junkie, a flyweight bout between Mexico’s Edgar Chairez (11-5) and Kevin Borjas (9-3) of Peru has been also set for the event. Plus, No. 4 Irene Aldana (15-7) of Mexico and No. 10 Norma Dumont (11-2) of Brazil are expected to battle it out at bantamweight.

In addition to the previously reported middleweight bout between Michel Pereira (31-11, 2 NC) of Brazil and Anthony Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California, the current UFC 306 lineup looks as the following: