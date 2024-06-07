Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira weigh-in video

Xander Zayas faces former world champion Patrick Teixeira live on ESPN from The Theater at MSG in New York on Saturday, June 8. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Puerto Rico’s Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) and Brazilian southpaw Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) squares off in the main event at super welterweight. To make it official, the fighters must make the required 154 lbs limit. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, Bruce Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs) takes on Brayan De Gracia (29-3-1, 25 KOs) of Panama. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight. The weight limit is 126 lbs.

Get Zayas vs Teixeira full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Zayas vs Teixeira fight card

Main card

Xander Zayas vs. Patrick Teixeira, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Brayan De Gracia, 10 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary card