Photos: Xander Zayas ready to go 10 rounds, Patrick Teixeira hopes to claim the win

Unbeaten Xander Zayas makes his main event debut on June 8 against Patrick Teixeira. The pair battles it out live on ESPN from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Two days away from the showdown, the fighters previewed their bout and went face to face. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Sunrise, Florida-based Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) rose from prospect to headline-fighter. The 21-year-old native of San Juan, Puerto Rico said he was looking to claim victory by all means.

“This is something we’ve worked towards doing,” Zayas said. “I want to give thanks to Top Rank, ESPN, and MSG for giving me this opportunity. Man, I’m 21 years old, and I’m headlining at MSG. It’s something I always dreamed of. I worked hard for it. And now it’s happening.”

“On paper, this is the biggest test of my career. I have to pass it with flying colors. I know that. The team knows that. We’re focused on winning Saturday night and then focusing on everything else.”

“Somebody is going to have to back down in this fight. And I don’t believe that will be me. I’m ready to go 10 rounds if necessary. I’m willing to go through everything I have to go through to get the victory.”

Xander Zayas and Patrick Teixeira | Top Rank

Brazilian southpaw Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak. The 33-year-old former WBO super welterweight champion said he was hoping to come out victorious and return to the headline slots at future events.

“A win in this fight can get me back to where I want to be, headlining in big fights,” Teixeira said. “Obviously, every fight is different. I know that. So, I prepared differently and used different strategies. I just hope to come out with the win.”

“In reality, I adapt myself to my opponent. I like to apply pressure and come forward, but it all depends on what my opponent does.”

In the 10-round co-feature, Bruce Carrington and Brayan De Gracia battle it out at featherweight. The latter took the fight on a short notice replacing Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs).

27-year-old Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn thanked his opponent for taking the fight and said he had no problems adapting to fight anybody.

“Of course, we go back to the drawing board with film study and things like that,” Carrington said. “It’s just the consistency of staying sharp and sharpening the tools. I feel like with my style, I can adapt to anybody in a short period of time. I do want to give a shout-out and give thanks to Brayan for taking the fight to make the show still happen. Too bad that he’s going to be on the bad end of that show.”

“It’s Shu York City and Puerto Rico coming together. It’s ShuYorico!”

“I plan on putting on a great performance. I plan on doing something special for the Puerto Rican fans. They’ve shown me a lot of love.”

Bruce Carrington | Top Rank

30-year-old De Gracia (29-3-1, 25 KOs) of Panama said he had been training and was happy to seize the opportunity to fight.

“I’m always in the gym, regardless of whether I have a fight or not,” De Gracia said. “The opportunity came. I just have to adapt to Shu Shu’s style and adjust the sparring partners, too.”

In Zayas vs Teixeira undercard action

On the top of prelims, U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (12-0, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio squares off against Tarik Zaina (13-1-1, 8 KOs) of Morocco. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

“Last fight, I didn’t get a chance to showcase what we’ve been working on,” Johnson said. “I had a good training camp in Los Angeles. We worked on a lot, and ya’ll going to see Saturday night.”

“It’s really special [to fight alongside my friends]. We’re the best coming up. Ya’ll get a chance to see us and showcase our talent. We’re going to be world champions one day.”

“Expect a knockout. A stoppage. I’m getting him out of there.”

Jahi Tucker (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Deer Park, New York goes up against Quincy LaVallais (17-4-1, 12 KOs) of Kenner, Louisiana. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

“I’m super excited,” Tucker said. “I grew up in Brooklyn. Shu Shu was a big part of our neighborhood. It’s crazy that now we’re at The Garden. We’re about to show out.

I’m remaining focused and understanding that the goal remains the same. It’s domination regardless [of the opponent]. We just got to go in there and get rid of him.”

Also in action, Manhattan’s Golden Gloves champion and NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (1-0) versus Jordanne Garcia (4-3-3) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at middleweight.

“My son kind of bullied me into turning pro,” Rodriguez said. “He was like, ‘You’re not going pro?!’ First, I’m an NYPD officer, but I get my workouts in. And I’m fortunate that my job is supportive so I can do this.”

“I feel like I’m at home here. I’m comfortable. I have a lot of support. I’m blessed with my family, friends, my job and the people on this card that I know. It’s encouraging for me.”

Among other Zayas vs Teixeira undercard bouts, Ali Feliz (1-0, 1 KO) of Danbury, Connecticut takes on Lemir Isom-Riley (4-2, 2 KOs) of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania in a four-rounder at heavyweight. Mexico-born The Bronx-raised Andy Dominguez (10-1, 6 KOs) meets Cristopher Rios (10-1, 7 KOs) of Lynwood, California in an eight-rounder at flyweight. Plus, Ofacio Falcon (10-0, 6 KOs) of The Bronx, NY faces Antonio Dunton El Jr (5-2-2, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland in a six-rounder at junior lightweight.