Xander Zayas faces Patrick Teixeira on June 8 at MSG in New York

Xander Zayas has his next fight date set for Saturday, June 8 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he faces Patrick Teixeira. The 10-round contest features the unbeaten Puerto Rican super welterweight contender up against former world title challenger of Brazil. The pair battles it out in the main event live on ESPN.

Sunrise, Florida-based Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for 2024, following three successful outings last year. In his previous bout last December in Pembroke Pines, Florida, the 21-year-old native of San Juan, Puerto Rico stopped Jorge Fortea in the fifth round.

“Representing Puerto Rico on a date in which Boricua culture is celebrated and honored represents a sacred commitment that I have with my people,” Zayas said. “On June 8, I won’t just be fighting for myself. I’ll be fighting for each and every Puerto Rican who always perseveres when the going gets tough. This is my first main event and my first fight against a former world champion. And I plan on carrying my flag and making it shine on one of the world’s biggest stages, ‘The Mecca of Boxing.'”

Patrick Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time this year. The 33-year-old Brazilian southpaw TKO’d Edisson Saltarin in the fourth round in March and secured his third win in a row. Teixeira challenged Brian Castano for the WBO super welterweight title in February 2021, but dropped a unanimous decision.

“It took longer than expected, but this fight is finally here,” Teixeira said. “I can’t wait to get in the ring and put the division on notice. I did it once before when I won my world title against Adames on a Top Rank show, and I’m going to do it again with one of their rising stars. Zayas is a great talent, and everyone there will be supporting him during that important weekend. But my experience will make the difference, and I’ll show that on June 8.”

In the co-feature on the card, Bruce Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York goes up against Montebello, California-based Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Among the bouts featured on Zayas vs Teixeira undercard, Jahi Tucker (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Deer Park, New York and Quincy LaVallais (17-4-1, 12 KOs) of Kenner, Louisiana go head to head in the eight-round clash at super welterweight. U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (12-0, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio takes on Morocco’s Tarik Zaina (13-1-1, 8 KOs) in the eight-round bout at super lightweight.

As well, unbeaten Elijah Flores (8-0, 3 KOs) of The Bronx meets Derrick Whitley Jr. (7-4-1) of Springfield, Massachusetts in the six-round bout at welterweight. Another fighter of The Bronx, Ofacio Falcon (10-0, 6 KOs) faces Antonio Dunton El Jr. (5-2-2, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland in the six-round bout at junior lightweight.

Plus, Ali Feliz (1-0, 1 KO) of Danbury, Connecticut and Lemir Isom-Riley (4-2, 2 KOs) of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania square off in the four-round bout at heavyweight. Manhattan’s Nisa Rodriguez (1-0) fights Jordanne Garcia (4-3-3) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in the four-round bout at middleweight. In addition, Mexico-born The Bronx-raised Andy Dominguez (10-1, 6 KOs) duels Cristopher Rios (10-1, 7 KOs) of Lynwood, California in the eight-round bout at flyweight.