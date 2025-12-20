Live results: Troy Williamson stops Callum Simpson to claim regional titles – Video

Callum Simpson faces Troy Williamson live on BBC from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, on Saturday, December 20. Simpson puts his European, British, and Commonwealth super middleweight titles on the line. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Simpson (18-0, 13 KOs) of Barnsley, South Yorkshire, steps through the ropes for the fourth time this year, making the first defense of his EBU belt. Williamson (21-4-1, 15 KOs) of Darlington, County Durham, targets his second consecutive win, following a September stoppage victory over Mark Dickinson for the English title.

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On the undercard, Elliot Whale (12-0, 7 KOs) and Ashlee Eales (11-1, 3 KOs) clash at welterweight. Whale stepped in, replacing Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards.

Also on the card is a middleweight battle between Sam Hickey (3-0, 1 KO) and Aljaz Venko (7-7-1, 3 KOs). A welterweight bout pits Ellis Ward (5-0, 1 KO) against Jake Jon Cleary (4-0). Additionally, Tom Rafferty (15-0, 5 KOs) and Lewis Howells (3-4) meet at middleweight.

Simpson vs Williamson results

Get Simpson vs Williamson full fight card results below.

Troy Williamson def. Callum Simpson by TKO (R10, 2:21)

Elliot Whale def. Ashlee Eales by TKO (R6, 1:08)

Sam Hickey def. Aljaz Venko by points (60-53)

Jake Jon Cleary def. Ellis Ward by points (58-57)

Tom Rafferty def. Lewis Howells by TKO (R4, 1:47)

Cory Sagar def. Joe Hardy by points (39-37)

Bradley Casey def. Dylan Courtney by points

Mick Learmonth def. Harry Matthews by points (40-37)

Levi Giles def. Jahfieus Faure by points (60-54)

Max Curtis def. Jacob Marrer by points (40-36)

Simpson vs Williamson live blog December 20, 2025 4:15 PM EST Troy Williamson TKOs Callum Simpson in 10th round Troy Williamson (22-4-1, 16 KOs) defeats Callum Simpson (18-1, 13 KOs) by 10th-round TKO, sending him to the canvas four times along the way. With the victory, Williamson claims the European, British, and Commonwealth super middleweight titles. The official time was 2:21 of the round. Troy Williamson punches Callum Simpson during their bout at the First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds, England, on December 20, 2025. Photo by Chris Dean/Boxxer December 20, 2025 5:21 AM EST Simpson vs Williamson: How to watch and start time Callum Simpson vs Troy Williamson airs live on BBC iPlayer from 18:00 GMT and on BBC Three from 19:30 GMT. A VPN service, such a ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.



The start time in the U.S. is 1:00 p.m. ET.