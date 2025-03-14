Wilkens Mathieu faces Ricardo Adrian Luna in Hamilton, ON end of March

Wilkens Mathieu has his next fight confirmed against Ricardo Adrian Luna on March 29 at Collective Arts Brewing in Hamilton, ON. The rising Canadian contender faces the Mexican opponent in an eight-round bout at super middleweight.

Mathieu (12-0, 8 KOs) was originally expected to make his first ring appearance of 2025 on the undercard of Erik Bazinyan vs Steven Butler in mid-March in Montreal, but the event was canceled. In his previous fight last November, the 20-year-old native of Quebec City stopped Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky in the fourth round, earning his seventh victory of the year.

In his third fight of 2024 last September, Luna (27-12-2, 17 KOs) from Nezahualcóyotl, Mexico defeated Amadeus de la Torre Ramirez by unanimous decision. With the win, he rebounded from a first-round KO defeat against Junior Younan last May. Earlier in his career, the 35-year-old faced the likes of Diego Pacheco, Erik Bazinyan, Bektemir Melikuziev, and D’Mitrius Ballard, among others.

“I’m grateful to ‘Eye of the Tiger’ for seeking out external opportunities to keep me active despite the cancellation of the March 14 event,” Wilkens Mathieu said. “Hamilton won’t be the same as Quebec City, Shawinigan, or Montreal, but I’m excited for the experience. I’m also eager to test myself at the elite level against a guy with experience at this stage.”

The Wilkens Mathieu vs Ricardo Adrian Luna bout is featured on the card topped by John Michael Bianco (8-1, 4 KOs)’s Canadian super middleweight title defense against Brett Beaton (6-2, 4 KOs). Among other matchups, Mexican Meilyn Sanchez Martinez (3-0, 1 KO) and Silvia Duran (4-3, 3 KOs) of Costa Rica square off at bantamweight.

Also, Niagara Falls-based Antonio Scaringi (3-0-1) battles Emzar Iashvili (3-0, 1 KO) of Georgia at super welterweight. Plus, Dylan Taylor (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Dylan Rushton (3-14-3) in an all-Canadian contest at welterweight, and Canada’s Triston Brookes (9-0, 9 KOs) takes on Daniel Amomba (9-1, 9 KOs) of Ghana at middleweight.