Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos confirmed for UFC 312 fight card

The featherweight bout between Jack Jenkins and Gabriel Santos has been confirmed for UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2. The event airs live on February 8 (ET) from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Melbourne’s 31-year-old Jenkins (13-3) returned to winning ways in August, when he stopped Herbert Burns in the third round. 28-year-old Santos (11-2) of Brazil got back in the win column in September, scoring a unanimous decision against Zha Yi.

Also confirmed for the event is a lightweight bout between Tom Nolan and Viacheslav Borshchev. 24-year-old Nolan (6-1) of Perth defeated Alex Reyes and Victor Martinez by unanimous decision in August and May, respectively. 32-year-old Borshchev (8-4-1) took a split decision against James Llontop in August.

The promotion listed both matchups on the UFC 312 event page on its official website.

The previously reported heavyweight clash between New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-4, 1 NC) and Marcos Rogerio de Lima (22-9-1) of Brazil has also been confirmed.

Additionally, according to Spanish ABC, a bantamweight bout between Australian Cody Haddon (8-1) and Aleksandre Topuria (5-1) of Spain by way of Georgia is expected to be featured on the card. The formal announcement is yet to be made.

The UFC 312 main event features a rematch between current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (22-2) of South Africa and former titleholder Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, California. The co-main event is a strawweight title bout between two-time champion Weili Zhang (25-3) of China and unbeaten challenger Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, California.

With the addition, the current UFC 312 lineup is as follows: