Subscribe
HomeUFC

Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos confirmed for UFC 312 fight card

Also official for UFC 312 in Sydney: Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev. Plus, Cody Haddon vs Aleksandre Topuria reported

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos joins UFC 312 fight card
Jack Jenkins is set for his next fight against Gabriel Santos at UFC 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia | FIGHTMAG

The featherweight bout between Jack Jenkins and Gabriel Santos has been confirmed for UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2. The event airs live on February 8 (ET) from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Melbourne’s 31-year-old Jenkins (13-3) returned to winning ways in August, when he stopped Herbert Burns in the third round. 28-year-old Santos (11-2) of Brazil got back in the win column in September, scoring a unanimous decision against Zha Yi.

Also confirmed for the event is a lightweight bout between Tom Nolan and Viacheslav Borshchev. 24-year-old Nolan (6-1) of Perth defeated Alex Reyes and Victor Martinez by unanimous decision in August and May, respectively. 32-year-old Borshchev (8-4-1) took a split decision against James Llontop in August.

The promotion listed both matchups on the UFC 312 event page on its official website.

The previously reported heavyweight clash between New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-4, 1 NC) and Marcos Rogerio de Lima (22-9-1) of Brazil has also been confirmed.

Additionally, according to Spanish ABC, a bantamweight bout between Australian Cody Haddon (8-1) and Aleksandre Topuria (5-1) of Spain by way of Georgia is expected to be featured on the card. The formal announcement is yet to be made.

The UFC 312 main event features a rematch between current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (22-2) of South Africa and former titleholder Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, California. The co-main event is a strawweight title bout between two-time champion Weili Zhang (25-3) of China and unbeaten challenger Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, California.

With the addition, the current UFC 312 lineup is as follows:

  • Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title
  • Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – Zhang’s UFC strawweight title
  • Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
  • Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
  • Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira
  • Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli
  • Rei Tsuruya vs. Stewart Nicoll
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Cody Haddon vs. Aleksandre Topuria
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.