Video: The Fight Life with Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada & more

The Fight Life trailer hit the stream. An all-new series, featuring Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez and Josh Taylor, premieres October 7 on ESPN+. The series goes behind the scenes with five Top Rank boxers, as they prepare for their respective bouts and go through the ropes, as well as provides an insight from promotion’s executives.

“‘The Fight Life’ showcases all the traits that make boxing so compelling: rich personal stories of sacrifice and determination, pressure-packed stakes, and of course – conflict,” said Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President of Production for ESPN Originals. “Whether you’re a diehard boxing fan or someone who just loves great characters and high-quality storytelling, this exciting new series features the unique perspectives of exceptional fighters that we’re excited to share with viewers.”

Episode 1, titled “Tyson Fury: A Heavyweight Task”, joins the British former WBC heavyweight champion in the leadup to his fight for the undisputed title against undefeated unified champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine. The contest follows Fury’s boxing match with Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, who scored a knockdown on “The Gypsy King” with a left hook in the third round. The episode lands on ESPN+ on October 7, with a subsequent broadcast on ESPN2 on October 9 at 6:00 pm ET.

Episode 2, titled “Teofimo Lopez: The Giant Slayer” premieres on October 8 on ESPN+ and airs on ESPN2 on October 16 at 10:30 pm ET. It covers Brooklyn’s former unified lightweight champion in his challenge for WBO junior welterweight title against Josh Taylor.

Episode 3, “Josh Taylor: The Crossroads” features Scotland’s former undisputed light welterweight champion ahead of his rematch with Jack Catterall. The episode premieres on ESPN+ on October 9 and airs on ESPN2 on October 16 at 11:00 pm ET.

Episode 4, “Seniesa Estrada: Love & Hate”, joins LA’s unified minimumweight champion in her quest to become an undisputed queen at 105 lbs, going up against Nicaraguan-born, Costa Rican unified champion Yokasta Valle. The episode premieres on ESPN+ on October 10 and lands on ESPN2 on October 16 at 11:30 pm ET.

Episode 5, “Naoya Inoue: The Perfect Fighter”, premieres on ESPN+ on October 11 and airs on ESPN2 on October 22 at 12:30 am ET. The episode covers Japanese two-division undisputed champion in his fight against Mexico’s two-weight champion Luis Nery. On his way to victory, Inoue went down for the first time in his career.