Video: Ryan Garcia shows off skills at media workout ahead of Rolly Romero fight

Ryan Garcia hosts a media workout ahead of his next fight against Rolando “Rolly” Romero. The contest headlines the fight card, live from Times Square in New York City on May 2. The event is titled “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.”

LA-based Ryan Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) returns to the ring after facing Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) last April. The native of Victorville, CA took the win on the night, which was later overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test. His scheduled exhibition match last December in Tokyo against Rukiya Anpo was canceled due to injury.

Garcia takes on former super lightweight champion Rolando Romero (16-2, 13 KOs). The Las Vegas native targets his second straight victory after defeating Manuel Jaimes by unanimous decision last September. The pair square off in a welterweight bout scheduled for 12 rounds.

The media workout takes place at The BXNG Club East Village in San Diego, California, on April 17, starting at 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT.