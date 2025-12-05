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Video: Pitbull Cruz vs Lamont Roach – Weigh-In

Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz, Lamont Roach Jr., and the undercard fighters weigh in, and face off ahead of their respective bouts in San Antonio, Texas.

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Watch the video as Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. weigh in and face off ahead of their championship bout. Cruz defends his interim WBC 140-pound title against Roach this Saturday, December 6, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

On the undercard, O’Shaquie Foster defends his WBC 130-pound title against Stephen Fulton. Erislandy Lara defends his WBA 160-pound belt against Johan Gonzalez. Additionally, Jesus Ramos Jr. and Shane Mosley Jr. battle for the interim WBC 160-pound strap.

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