Video: Pitbull Cruz vs Lamont Roach – Weigh-In

Watch the video as Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. weigh in and face off ahead of their championship bout. Cruz defends his interim WBC 140-pound title against Roach this Saturday, December 6, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

On the undercard, O’Shaquie Foster defends his WBC 130-pound title against Stephen Fulton. Erislandy Lara defends his WBA 160-pound belt against Johan Gonzalez. Additionally, Jesus Ramos Jr. and Shane Mosley Jr. battle for the interim WBC 160-pound strap.