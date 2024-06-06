Video: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2 press conference in Anaheim ends in brawl

A big brawl erupted at the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2 press conference on Thursday, June 6. The open to the public event took place at Brewery X Biergarten Patio at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. It was the fifth pre-fight press conference overall, the second when the fighters didn’t come face to face and the first when the punches were thrown.

Old MMA rivals Diaz and Masvidal are scheduled to battle it out on July 6 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The 10-round light heavyweight boxing match headlines the event titled “Last Man Standing”.

The fight that was initially set for June in Inglewood saw a four-city press tour in Las Vegas, New York City, Miami and Los Angeles. As well as the fourth press event in LA, today’s press conference in Anaheim saw Nate Diaz refusing to faceoff with Jorge Masvidal telling the latter “Square off with yourself, motherf***er”.

Diaz posed by himself in front of cameras and started walking off the stage. Masvidal followed him and they exchanged words. Although Diaz left all hell still broke loose. Some of his supporters and Team Masvidal had a throwdown.