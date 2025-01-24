Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Video: Naoya Inoue KO’s Ye Joon Kim in fourth round to retain title

Naoya Inoue retains undisputed 122-pound title against late replacement opponent Ye Joon Kim

BoxingNewsResultsTop StoriesVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Naoya Inoue claimed the win against Ye Joon Kim on January 24 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The Japanese four-division world champion defeated his opponent from Korea by knockout, delivering a one-two combination that followed a number of body shots. The official time of stoppage was 2:25 into the fourth round.

With the victory, 31-year-old Inoue improved to 29-0, 26 KOs and made the third successful defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title. 32-year-old Kim, who took the fight on short notice replacing Sam Goodman, dropped to 21-3-2, 13 KOs.

“My new opponent [accepted the bout] 10 days before the fight. I feel a lot of love from everyone. I appreciate it,” Naoya Inoue said. “Overall, I think it was a good match. I didn’t have enough time to study my opponent, so I just took time to see what was coming from him.”

In the co-feature, Jin Sasaki (19-1-1, 17 KOs) defeated Shoki Sakai (29-15-3, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision in an-all Japanese bout at welterweight. With the scores 118-110, 117-111, and 116-112, Sasaki retained his WBO Asia Pacific, and Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) belts.

Among other Inoue vs Kim results, Tsubasa Narai (15-2, 10 KOs) walked away with the win against Kai Watanabe (13-2-1, 7 KOs) at lightweight. The all-Japanese 10-round battle ended in split decision with the scores 96-94, 96-94, and 94-96.

Plus, Toshiki Shimomachi (20-1-3, 12 KOs) defeated fellow Japanese Misaki Hirano (11-2, 4 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight. Shimomachi took the victory by majority decision with the scores 95-93, 95-93, and 94-94.

In addition, Filipino-born Japanese Yuni Takada (16-8-3, 6 KOs) upset Goki Kobayashi (7-2, 5 KOs) of Japan by split decision after 10 rounds at minimumweight. With the scores 116-111, 114-113, and 113-114, Takada claimed the WBO Asia Pacific strap.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.