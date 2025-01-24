Video: Naoya Inoue KO’s Ye Joon Kim in fourth round to retain title

Naoya Inoue claimed the win against Ye Joon Kim on January 24 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The Japanese four-division world champion defeated his opponent from Korea by knockout, delivering a one-two combination that followed a number of body shots. The official time of stoppage was 2:25 into the fourth round.

With the victory, 31-year-old Inoue improved to 29-0, 26 KOs and made the third successful defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title. 32-year-old Kim, who took the fight on short notice replacing Sam Goodman, dropped to 21-3-2, 13 KOs.

“My new opponent [accepted the bout] 10 days before the fight. I feel a lot of love from everyone. I appreciate it,” Naoya Inoue said. “Overall, I think it was a good match. I didn’t have enough time to study my opponent, so I just took time to see what was coming from him.”

In the co-feature, Jin Sasaki (19-1-1, 17 KOs) defeated Shoki Sakai (29-15-3, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision in an-all Japanese bout at welterweight. With the scores 118-110, 117-111, and 116-112, Sasaki retained his WBO Asia Pacific, and Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) belts.

Among other Inoue vs Kim results, Tsubasa Narai (15-2, 10 KOs) walked away with the win against Kai Watanabe (13-2-1, 7 KOs) at lightweight. The all-Japanese 10-round battle ended in split decision with the scores 96-94, 96-94, and 94-96.

Plus, Toshiki Shimomachi (20-1-3, 12 KOs) defeated fellow Japanese Misaki Hirano (11-2, 4 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight. Shimomachi took the victory by majority decision with the scores 95-93, 95-93, and 94-94.

In addition, Filipino-born Japanese Yuni Takada (16-8-3, 6 KOs) upset Goki Kobayashi (7-2, 5 KOs) of Japan by split decision after 10 rounds at minimumweight. With the scores 116-111, 114-113, and 113-114, Takada claimed the WBO Asia Pacific strap.