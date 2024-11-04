Video: Keyshawn Davis primed for ‘Homecoming’ clash with Gustavo Daniel Lemos

“Homecoming” previews the next fight of Keyshawn Davis against Gustavo Daniel Lemos at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on November 8. The U.S. Olympic silver medalist faces the Argentinian lightweight in the scheduled for 10 rounds main event live on ESPN+.

The full episode also features Keyshawn Davis’ brothers, Kelvin and Keon. His older brother, Kelvin Davis faces Colombian Yeis Gabriel Solano in an eight-round bout at junior welterweight. His younger brother, Keon Davis makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round super welterweight matchup against Jalen Moore of Dallas.

The video kicks off in the gym with Davis saying he always wants to give back to the community. It then sees the hosts of “The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast”, John Nichols aka “LaJethroJenkins” and DJ Dragonfly Jonez, as they share some of the Norfolk’s sports history.

The Davis brothers then appear as guests at “The Hampton Road Show” hosted by Chris Reckling. The launch press conference with Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander in attendance follows. Keyshawn appears on the Z104 radio, hits the Southside Barbell gym and visits Norfolk State University.

The “Homecoming” episode rounds out with the Davis brothers at the opening of their “DB3” gym in Virginia Beach. The hosts of “The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast” podcast conclude the special feature that leads to the highly anticipated event with the local stars battling it out on the night.