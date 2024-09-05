Keyshawn Davis: I hand-picked Gustavo Daniel Lemos because I know he can fight

Keyshawn Davis makes his homecoming ring appearance against Gustavo Daniel Lemos on November 8 at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The unbeaten local favorite squares off against the Argentinian contender in the 10-round bout at lightweight.

At a launch press conference on Thursday at Attucks Theatre, Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) previewed the event and his next fight against Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs). The 25-year-old was joined on stage by Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, his brothers Kelvin and Keon, as well as Troy Isley, who also battles it out on the night.

“This is an honor. I appreciate everyone for coming out,” Keyshawn Davis said. “Top Rank is here and putting on this show for us, for the town, and for the 757. It’s going to be a Michael Jordan story on November 8.”

“This event is bigger than us. I want to reach as many people as I can with this event so that the people from this town know that you can make it from here. There are resources here. And we’re bringing resources here, like a gym that kids can go to. I want this event to reach many people. I want the Seven Cities to be on the map, so they can be like Atlanta, New York, or Chicago.”

“I hand-picked this opponent because I know he can fight. He’s a good fighter. But I’m a dangerous fighter. Just know that if you come with that, I’m going to come with that, too. Gustavo Lemos is going to try all that extra stuff, but ya’ll know how we rock out here. Norfolk is not going for any of that. I’m going to tone him right on down, and we are going to have a fun night on Friday, November 8.”

Keyshawn Davis and Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander | Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis’ older brother, Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs) takes on Las Vegas-based Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-3, 10 KOs) of Colombia. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at junior welterweight.

“This is truly a blessing,” Kelvin Davis said. “We definitely talked about this when we were kids. We dreamed about it. And it’s finally here. It hasn’t hit me yet. We’re really bringing it to Norfolk, 757. It hasn’t been done since ‘Sweat Pea’ Pernell Whitaker. And we’re trying to follow what he set for us. We’ve got his family out here supporting us. And his legacy will live out through us.”

“‘Sweat Pea’ used to come to the amateur fights and watch us. He would watch the amateur talent. And he would give us a few pointers after our fights. He would tell us things to get better. That was a blessing to have a legend watch us fight as an amateur.”

“You can expect fireworks. We’re fighting at home. And I’m really comfortable at home. So whoever comes in this territory is getting knocked out.”

Keon Davis, Keyshawn Davis and Kelvin Davis | Top Rank

As well, the younger brother of Keyshawn Davis, Keon Davis is scheduled for his pro boxing debut at welterweight. Opponent opposite the U.S. Olympic Trials champion in a four-round bout is yet to be determined.

“This is a great opportunity. It’s going to be a great night. I’m going to make my pro debut. I’m coming for the stoppage. I’m coming to knock somebody out.”

“I feel like this is the perfect time to turn pro. My brother is doing his first homecoming, and I feel like it would be perfect to turn pro on the same card as them. It’s going to be great.”

Keon Davis | Top Rank

In addition, Troy Isley of Washington, D.C. meets Tyler Howard (20-1, 11 KOs) of Crossville, Tennessee. The pair goes head-to-head in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

“Coming into the pros, I kind of lost my confidence. So, being around these three and them telling me I’m good enough has helped so much,” Troy Isley said. “They told me I shouldn’t doubt myself. So, being around them during the last three camps has helped a lot.”

“It’s going to be a great show. Ya’ll are gonna want to tune in. All four of us are going to put on a show. Don’t miss out.”

Troy Isley | Top Rank

In the co-feature on the card, Brian Norman Jr (26-0, 20 KOs) faces Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs). The unbeaten Decatur, GA native defends his WBO welterweight title against the Puerto Rican contender. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the Davis vs Lemos undercard, Abdullah Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio goes up against Yohan Vasquez (26-5, 21 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Austin DeAnda (14-0, 10 KOs) of Amherst, Virginia fights DeAundre Pettus (11-2, 6 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina in an eight-rounder at middleweight.