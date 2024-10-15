Video: Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane in The Cage series trailer on Netflix

The all-new Netflix series “The Cage” premieres November 8 featuring real-life UFC stars Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane in supporting roles. With its original title “La Cage”, the French series tells a story of a young fighter Taylor, who dreams big and looks to get atop the sport of MMA.

Portrayed by Melvin Boomer (Reign Supreme, The Midwife), “a young fighter struggles to be seen until an unexpected combat lands him a shot at the big time – and a brutal rival,” reads the synopsis on the Netflix media portal.

The official series trailer offers a sneak peak of what to expect. It also features Canada’s former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre, former light heavyweight and current heavyweight champion Jon Jones of Rochester, NY and former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane of France. All seem to be portraying themselves. The video also includes a glimpse of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac held last September in Paris, Poland’s MMA promotion KSW and more.

“GSP” also shared the trailer on X.

“I’m thrilled to finally share with you a project that we’ve been passionately working on with an amazingly talented team,” St-Pierre captioned. “We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this, and it’s almost time to unveil it to the world! Stay tuned!”

Last December Netflix shared a photo of “Bones” via its French account on X with a caption that translates as “The GOAT Jon Jones will be in The Cage, the Netflix series about the world of MMA. Coming soon.”

The newly released “The Cage” trailer ends with Jones saying: “You got two choices. You give up on all your dreams or you gotta give it all you got. So what is it gonna be? After a series of fight scenes, he concludes with “That’s what I’m talking about”.

Jon Jones on set of The Cage | X/NetflixFR

The creators of the five-episode series are Sylvain Caron and Franck Gastambide. The later also stars in “The Cage” as Boss.

Plus, according to IMDb, in addition to the famed MMA fighters, the cast also includes Senegal-born French boxer Souleymane Cissokho, French kickboxers Samy Sana and Anissa Meksen, amongst others.