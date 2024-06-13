Video: David Benavidez primed for Oleksandr Gvozdyk fight at 175 lbs

David Benavidez faces Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday, June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the co-feature to Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin headlining PBC PPV on Prime Video. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the interim WBC light heavyweight title on the line.

At a media workout, former two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) showed off his skills and previewed his bout against Ukraine’s former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs). The undefeated 27-year-old Phoenix, Arizona native said he was ready for a new challenge and promised another level of performance.

“This means the world to me,” Benavidez said. “This has been my dream since I was three-years-old. I’m going to have a lot of fun going out there and showcasing my talents for the fans.”

“I feel stronger and faster at this weight class. I’m really excited to showcase it on Saturday night. I’m at another level now.”

“I’m like a young veteran because I still have a lot of years left in me. This second half of my career is going to be the best part.”

In the main event, Baltimore’s undefeated three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten challenger Frank Martin of Detroit. Also on the card, Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland and Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic go head to head for the interim WBC super lightweight strap. In addition, Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic and Terrell Gausha of Cleveland, Ohio clash for the WBC middleweight belt.