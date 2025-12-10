Viddal Riley joins MF Pro – New pro boxing promotion from Misfits Boxing

Viddal Riley signs with MF Pro, a new professional boxing promotion that emerged from Misfits Boxing. The British champion joins Amir Anderson, Ashton “H2O” Sylve, and J’hon Ingram, along with David Lopez, who makes his promotional debut against Joey Borrero at Misfits Mania on December 20 in Dubai.

Riley (13-0, 7 KOs) last fought in April on the undercard of Eubank Jr vs Benn. The unbeaten Londoner scored a unanimous decision over Cheavon Clarke to become the new British cruiserweight champion. As an amateur, the 28-year-old won a silver medal at the 2013 European Junior Championships.

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“It’s a new time; it’s a new dawn,” Riley said. “I’ve worked hard to become the best in the country and one of the best in the world. Now it’s time to conquer more challenges. I am very confident working with a group of people who truly believe in my goal and vision – should only lead to success.”

What is MF Pro: “MF Pro is a new promotion which emerges from crossover boxing colossus Misfits Boxing but is focused on developing a new generation of world champions in the professional ranks – and it is fast assembling one of the most exciting rosters in the sport,” according to the announcement.

“Full circle moment,” said KSI, who was trained by Riley in preparation for his fights against Joe Weller and Logan Paul. “The first person to train me. The one man I said to the world would be a champion. The one man who gave me one of the biggest victories of my career. That man is now an MF Pro boxer.

“Together me and the team are gonna take his career to higher heights. It’s gonna be a fun and crazy journey, and you’re not gonna wanna miss any of it.

“Welcome home, Viddal Riley!”

Details of Viddal Riley’s next fight with MF Pro are expected to be announced shortly.