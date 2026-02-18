Viddal Riley faces Mateusz Masternak on Chisora vs Wilder undercard

The first bout is official for the undercard of Derek Chisora vs Deontay Wilder, with Viddal Riley facing former title challenger Mateusz Masternak. The event takes place at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, April 4.

Unbeaten Riley (13-0, 7 KOs) – who signed with MF Pro in December – looks to dethrone Poland’s Masternak (50-6, 33 KOs) and claim his EBU European cruiserweight title.

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In his previous outing last April, Hackney, London native Riley, 28, upset Cheavon Clarke by unanimous decision to become the new British champion at 200 lbs.

“It’s a new dawn. It’s a new chapter,” Riley said. “MF PRO is the launch of a new beginning in my career and there’s no better way to enter this stage than with another difficult test.”

“I’ve decided to challenge a seasoned veteran and former world title contender for his EBU cruiserweight title. This is pivotal on the climb into world honours, and I expect a test – but one I am more than capable of shining through.”

“Chisora vs Wilder is a massive event, and I’m excited to display my skills under my new promotion, who are truly invested in assisting me to the top.”

‘Better fighter than Billam-Smith’

Masternak earned his EBU belt last October by seventh-round knockout over Joel Tambwe Djeko. Earlier in his career, the 38-year-old challenged Chris Billam-Smith for the WBO title but suffered a defeat by eighth-round RTD.

“I’m really pleased this fight is happening,” Masternak said. “It’s a tough challenge, and in my opinion he’s a better fighter than Billam-Smith – even better than [Tony] Bellew. I took this fight because I truly believe he’s the best British cruiserweight out there right now.”

“I’m excited to be part of such a big event and to have the chance to perform in front of a large audience. I’m fully motivated and ready – I’m going there to defend my title and bring my belt back home.”

In the main event, Zimbabwean-British former title challenger Derek Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) faces former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Other Chisora vs Wilder undercard bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.