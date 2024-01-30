Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr press conference

Lomachenko vs Kambosos for vacant IBF lightweight title in Perth, Australia

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov

This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr square off live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). The three-division world champion of Ukraine and the former unified lightweight champion, representing the country-host, battle it out for the vacant IBF 135-pound title. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the fighters host a kickoff press conference.

The fight, reported mid January, is set to be formally announced at the press conference scheduled for Tuesday, January 30 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Oxnard, California-based Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) was in action last May in Las Vegas, where he challenged Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. Going up against Kambosos, the 35-year-old southpaw is looking to rebound from the defeat and once again become champion.

George Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) twice fought Haney for the undisputed title in 2022, but lost both fights by unanimous decision. The 30-year-old is coming off the win by majority decision against Maxi Hughes last July in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Facing the future hall of famer, the Sydney native also targets to regain world title.

At the press conference, Lomachenko and Kambosos preview their bout and go face to face for the first time.

Other bouts featured on the card are also expected to be announced.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.