Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr press conference

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr square off live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). The three-division world champion of Ukraine and the former unified lightweight champion, representing the country-host, battle it out for the vacant IBF 135-pound title. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the fighters host a kickoff press conference.

The fight, reported mid January, is set to be formally announced at the press conference scheduled for Tuesday, January 30 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Oxnard, California-based Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) was in action last May in Las Vegas, where he challenged Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. Going up against Kambosos, the 35-year-old southpaw is looking to rebound from the defeat and once again become champion.

George Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) twice fought Haney for the undisputed title in 2022, but lost both fights by unanimous decision. The 30-year-old is coming off the win by majority decision against Maxi Hughes last July in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Facing the future hall of famer, the Sydney native also targets to regain world title.

At the press conference, Lomachenko and Kambosos preview their bout and go face to face for the first time.

Other bouts featured on the card are also expected to be announced.