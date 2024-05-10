Vasiliy Lomachenko: For Kambosos it’s war, for me it’s competition

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr showed off their skills and previewed their bout at an open workout. The pair squares off live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). The former world champions go head to head for the vacant IBF lightweight title.

Ukraine’s three-division world champion Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) is coming off the defeat against Devin Haney in his bid to become undisputed last September. The 36-year-old southpaw looks to return to winning ways and once again become champion.

“I feel great. Thank you for this atmosphere,” Lomachenko said. “I appreciate the Australian people. These are great fans. They understand boxing. This is why they’re here.”

“This is going to be a memorable fight. For him, it’s a war. For me, it’s a competition,” said two-time Olympic gold medalist and future hall of famer, who in 2022 enlisted to the territorial defense forces and then was part of the counterterrorism defense battalion defending his country against the Russian invasion.

“I have a goal. I need this title. My motivation is this title and to be world champion again.”

Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) is a former unified WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champion. The Sydney native targets his second straight victory and also looks to once again lift a world title. In addition, the 30-year-old puts his IBO belt on the line.

“I appreciate all the support. We have a big fight on Sunday. We are motivated. We are ready. It’s business time on Sunday,” Kambosos Jr.

“The city is buzzing. There is a Kambosos fight going on. I am humbled to bring an event like this to Perth. We are coming to win this world title.”

“Sunday, Kambosos versus Loma. The biggest and the best, and we’re ready for war. I’m coming with everything I have.”

Among the bouts featured on the Loma vs Kambosos undercard, British WBA bantamweight champion Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) defends her title against Australia-based former world champion Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand. Plus, Australian Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs) and fellow-former world champion Pedro Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico battle it out for the interim WBC junior bantamweight belt.

The local date of the event in Australia is Sunday, May 12.