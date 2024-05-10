Subscribe
Full fight video: Vasiliy Lomachenko challenges Devin Haney for undisputed title

Vasiliy Lomachenko faces George Kambosos Jr in Perth, Australia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Vasiliy Lomachenko faces George Kambosos Jr live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). Three-division world champion of Ukraine and former unified lightweight champion of Australia battle it out for the vacant IBF lightweight belt.

In his previous outing last May in Las Vegas, Lomachenko challenged San Francisco’s Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight title. The world championship bout went the full distance. After 12 rounds the representative of the country-host retained his crown by unanimous decision. The scores were 115-113, 116-112 and 115-113. The chsll

Going up against Sydney native George Kambosos Jr this weekend, two-time Olympic gold medalist and future hall of famer Vasiliy Lomachenko looks to get back in the win column and once again become champion. The local fight date in Australia is Sunday, May 12.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

