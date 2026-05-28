Opponents announced for Amir Anderson and Kayla Gomez at MF Pro in Long Beach

Amir Anderson faces Jonas Sylvain, while Kayla Gomez makes her professional boxing debut against Shayntain Creer at MF Pro on June 19. The event takes place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. Both fights were announced on Wednesday.

Undefeated Anderson (7-0, 7 KOs) of Syracuse, New York comes off an eighth-round stoppage victory over Jordan Dujon on the undercard of Wilder vs Chisora in April.

Unbeaten Sylvain (9-0-1, 5 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida won his previous bout last November by first-round TKO against Jorge Rodrigo Sosa.

The two fighters square off at middleweight.

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As an amateur, Kayla Gomez most recently competed at bantamweight. Her pro debut against Shayntain Creer is expected to be contested at super flyweight.

Over the course of her amateur career, Gomez of El Paso, Texas compiled a record of 54 wins and 9 losses with 13 KOs, becoming an 18-time national champion and Pan American Games gold medalist.

Creer of Columbus, Georgia also makes her professional boxing debut, having recorded an amateur MMA record of 3 wins and 3 losses.

The main event is a super lightweight bout between Ashton Sylve (13-1) of Long Beach, California and former champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (34-9-1) of South El Monte, California.

Also on the card is a lightweight bout between J’Hon Ingram (9-0) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Devin Cushing (18-0) of Pensacola, Florida.