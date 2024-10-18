UFC Vegas 99 weigh-in video: Hernandez vs Pereira on weight, one fighter misses

Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira successfully weighed-in for their main event bout at UFC Vegas 99. The pair squares off in the five-round middleweight matchup on Saturday, October 19.
Both fighters successfully made the required 186 lbs non-title limit. Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California came-in at 185.5 lbs. Pereira (31-11, 2 NC) of Brazil showed the same.
Bantamweights Rob Font (20-8) of Leominster, Massachusetts and Kyler Phillips (12-2) of Torrance, California were also on weight for their bout that serves as the co-main event. Both fighters tipped the scales at 135.5 lbs.
Panama’s Joselyne Edwards (13-6) was 139 lbs on her second attempt, after initially showing 139.5 lbs, for her bout against Tamires Vidal (7-3) of Brazil. The latter came in at 135.5 lbs, making the required non-title bantamweight limit. As of this moment, the promotion is yet to confirm on its official website whether the matchup proceeds at catchweight.
Check out the current UFC Vegas 99: Hernandez vs Pereira lineup and weights below.
UFC Vegas 99 fight card
Main card
- Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Michel Pereira (185.5)
- Rob Font (135.5) vs. Kyler Phillips (135.5)
- Charles Johnson (126) vs. Sumudaerji (126)
- Jake Hadley (135.5) vs. Cameron Smotherman (135.5)
- Darren Elkins (144.5) vs. Daniel Pineda (145.5)
Prelims
- Matheus Nicolau (125.5) vs. Asu Almabayev (125.5)
- Brad Katona (135.5) vs. Jean Matsumoto (135.5)
- Joselyne Edwards (139)* vs. Tamires Vidal (135.5)
- Jessica Penne (115.5) vs. Elise Reed (115)
- Melissa Martinez (115.5) vs. Alice Ardelean (115)
- Austen Lane (251) vs. Robelis Despaigne (264)
*Edwards missed the bantamweight limit