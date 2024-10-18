UFC Vegas 99 weigh-in video: Hernandez vs Pereira on weight, one fighter misses

Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira successfully weighed-in for their main event bout at UFC Vegas 99. The pair squares off in the five-round middleweight matchup on Saturday, October 19.

Both fighters successfully made the required 186 lbs non-title limit. Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California came-in at 185.5 lbs. Pereira (31-11, 2 NC) of Brazil showed the same.

Bantamweights Rob Font (20-8) of Leominster, Massachusetts and Kyler Phillips (12-2) of Torrance, California were also on weight for their bout that serves as the co-main event. Both fighters tipped the scales at 135.5 lbs.

Panama’s Joselyne Edwards (13-6) was 139 lbs on her second attempt, after initially showing 139.5 lbs, for her bout against Tamires Vidal (7-3) of Brazil. The latter came in at 135.5 lbs, making the required non-title bantamweight limit. As of this moment, the promotion is yet to confirm on its official website whether the matchup proceeds at catchweight.

Check out the current UFC Vegas 99: Hernandez vs Pereira lineup and weights below.

UFC Vegas 99 fight card

Main card

Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Michel Pereira (185.5)

Rob Font (135.5) vs. Kyler Phillips (135.5)

Charles Johnson (126) vs. Sumudaerji (126)

Jake Hadley (135.5) vs. Cameron Smotherman (135.5)

Darren Elkins (144.5) vs. Daniel Pineda (145.5)

Prelims

Matheus Nicolau (125.5) vs. Asu Almabayev (125.5)

Brad Katona (135.5) vs. Jean Matsumoto (135.5)

Joselyne Edwards (139)* vs. Tamires Vidal (135.5)

Jessica Penne (115.5) vs. Elise Reed (115)

Melissa Martinez (115.5) vs. Alice Ardelean (115)

Austen Lane (251) vs. Robelis Despaigne (264)

*Edwards missed the bantamweight limit