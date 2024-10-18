Subscribe
UFC Vegas 99 weigh-in video: Hernandez vs Pereira on weight, one fighter misses

Anthony Hernandez vs Michel Pereira official for middleweight clash at UFC Vegas 99, Joselyne Edwards weighs-in over the required bantamweight limit

By Parviz Iskenderov
Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira successfully weighed-in for their main event bout at UFC Vegas 99. The pair squares off in the five-round middleweight matchup on Saturday, October 19.

Both fighters successfully made the required 186 lbs non-title limit. Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California came-in at 185.5 lbs. Pereira (31-11, 2 NC) of Brazil showed the same.

Bantamweights Rob Font (20-8) of Leominster, Massachusetts and Kyler Phillips (12-2) of Torrance, California were also on weight for their bout that serves as the co-main event. Both fighters tipped the scales at 135.5 lbs.

Panama’s Joselyne Edwards (13-6) was 139 lbs on her second attempt, after initially showing 139.5 lbs, for her bout against Tamires Vidal (7-3) of Brazil. The latter came in at 135.5 lbs, making the required non-title bantamweight limit. As of this moment, the promotion is yet to confirm on its official website whether the matchup proceeds at catchweight.

Check out the current UFC Vegas 99: Hernandez vs Pereira lineup and weights below.

UFC Vegas 99 fight card

Main card

  • Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Michel Pereira (185.5)
  • Rob Font (135.5) vs. Kyler Phillips (135.5)
  • Charles Johnson (126) vs. Sumudaerji (126)
  • Jake Hadley (135.5) vs. Cameron Smotherman (135.5)
  • Darren Elkins (144.5) vs. Daniel Pineda (145.5)

Prelims

  • Matheus Nicolau (125.5) vs. Asu Almabayev (125.5)
  • Brad Katona (135.5) vs. Jean Matsumoto (135.5)
  • Joselyne Edwards (139)* vs. Tamires Vidal (135.5)
  • Jessica Penne (115.5) vs. Elise Reed (115)
  • Melissa Martinez (115.5) vs. Alice Ardelean (115)
  • Austen Lane (251) vs. Robelis Despaigne (264)

*Edwards missed the bantamweight limit

