UFC Vegas 99 fight card confirmed with Hernandez vs Pereira in main event

A total of 11 bouts confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira on Oct 19 in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The full card has been confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on October 19 aka UFC Vegas 99. In addition to the previously reported bouts, a pair of new matchups have been formally added on Wednesday afternoon, making it a total of 11 contests set to date.

The main event is a middleweight bout between No. 13 Anthony Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California and No. 14 Michel Pereira (31-11, 2 NC) of Brazil. The co-main event is a flyweight battle between No. 7 Matheus Nicolau (19-5-1) of Brazil and No. 14 Asu Almabayev (20-2) of Kazakhstan.

Also on the card, Darren Elkins (28-11) of Portage, Indiana faces Daniel Pineda (28-16, 3 NC) of Houston, Texas at featherweight. No. 10-ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font (20-8) of Leominster, Massachusetts meets No. 11 ranked Kyler Phillips (12-2) of Torrance, California.

As well, Brady Hiestand (9-2) of Spokane, Washington goes up against Jake Hadley (11-3) of England at bantamweight. Also at bantamweight, the winner of TUF Seasons 27 and 31 Brad Katona (16-3) of Canada fights Jean Matsumoto of Brazil.

Charles Johnson (16-6) of St. Louis, Missouri takes on Chinese flyweight Sumudaerji (16-6). Jessica Penne (14-8) of Newport Beach, California and Elise Reed (7-4) of Sacramento, California clash at strawweight. In addition, Cuban heavyweight Robelis Despaigne (5-1) faces off Austen Lane (12-5 1 NC) of Evanston, Illinois.

Among the newly added bouts, Panama’s Joselyne Edwards (13-6) and Tamires Vidal (7-3) of Brazil square off at bantamweight. Plus, Brazil’s Rayanne Santos (14-8) and Alice Ardelean (9-6) of England go head-to-head at strawweight.

The current UFC Vegas 99 lineup looks as the following:

  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira
  • Matheus Nicolau vs. Asu Almabayev
  • Daniel Pineda vs. Darren Elkins
  • Rob Font vs. Kyler Phillips
  • Jake Hadley vs. Brady Hiestand
  • Brad Katona vs. Jean Matsumoto
  • Joselyne Edwards vs. Tamires Vidal
  • Su Mudaerji vs. Charles Johnson
  • Jessica Penne vs. Elise Reed
  • Robelis Despaigne vs. Austen Lane
  • Rayanne Santos vs. Alice Ardelean
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

