UFC Vegas 98 card confirmed with Brandon Royval vs Tatsuro Taira in main event

Former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval faces No. 5 Tatsuro Taira at UFC Fight Night on Oct 12

By Parviz Iskenderov
Nine bouts have been confirmed for the UFC Fight Night card on October 12 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka UFC Vegas 98. The main event is a flyweight bout between former title challenger Brandon Royval and No. 5-ranked contender Tatsuro Taira.

Top ranked Brandon Royval (16-7) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and targets his second straight victory. The 32-year-old Denver, Colorado native defeated old rival Brandon Moreno by split decision in February.

Tatsuro Taira (16-0) also fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to remain undefeated. The 24-year-old Japanese contender took the victory against Alex Perez via second-round TKO due to injury in June.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Rafa Garcia. Dawson (21-2-1) of Cambria, Wisconsin is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Joe Solecki in June. Garcia (15-3) of Brawley, California defeated Clay Guida by unanimous decision in April 2023 and secured his second win in a row.

Also confirmed for UFC Vegas 98 fight card, a middleweight bout between Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) of Ghana and Pittsburgh’s Josh Fremd (11-6). Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Clayton Carptener (7-0) of Phoenix, AZ takes on Brazilian flyweight Lucas Rocha (17-1).

Spanish-born heavyweight Chris Barnett (23-8) goes up against another Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Waldo Cortes Acosta (12-1) of the Dominican Republic. Polyana Viana (13-7) of Brazil and Dana White’s Contender Series signee Cory McKenna (8-3) of Wales clash at women’s strawweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner CJ Vergara (12-5-1) of Laredo, Texas squares off against Uzbekistan’s Ramazan Temirov (17-2) at flyweight. Themba Gorimbo (13-4) of South Africa and Niko Price (16-7, 2 NC) of Cape Coral, Florida battle it out at welterweight. In another contest at welterweight, DWCS alumni Chidi Njokuani (23-10, 1NC) of Dallas, Texas meets Jared Gooden (23-9) of Birmingham, Alabama.

The reported rescheduled middleweight matchup between Korea’s Jun Yong Park (17-6) and Brad Tavares (20-9) of Hawaii is yet to be confirmed.

The current UFC Vegas 98 lineup looks as the following:

  • Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira
  • Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Josh Fremd
  • Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha
  • Chris Barnett vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Polyana Viana vs. Cory McKenna
  • CJ Vergara vs. Ramazonbek Temirov
  • Niko Price vs. Themba Gorimbo
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

