Dolidze vs Imavov on weight at UFC Vegas 85, one fighter misses

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 3. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
In the main event, Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov square off at middleweight. Both fighters made the required non-title limit. Dolidze weighed-in at 186. Imavov showed 185 lbs.
In the co-main event, Renato Moicano and Drew Dober clash at lightweight. Both fighters weighed-in at 156 lbs.
Luana Carolina came in at 129 lbs, missing the flyweight limit by three pounds for her bout against Julija Stoliarenko, who was 126 lbs. Whether the bout remains on the card and proceeds at catchweight is expected to be confirmed shortly.
Get UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs Imavov full fight card and weights below.
UFC Vegas 85 fight card
Main card
- Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185), middleweight
- Drew Dober (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156), lightweight
- Randy Brown (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171), welterweight
- Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5), women’s flyweight
- Aliaskhab Khizriev (186) vs. Makhmud Muradov (185.5), middleweight
- Gilbert Urbina (171) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.5), welterweight
Preliminary card
- Molly McCann (116) vs. Diana Belbita (116), women’s strawweight
- Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Azat Maksum (126), flyweight
- Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170), welterweight
- Jung Gyeong Lee (146) vs. Blake Bilder (144.5), featherweight
- Luana Carolina (129)* vs. Julija Stoliarenko (126), women’s flyweight
- Marquel Mederos (155.5) vs. Landon Quinones (155.5), lightweight
- Thomas Petersen (261.5) vs. Jamal Pogues (265.5), heavyweight
*Carolina missed the women’s flyweight limit by 3 pounds.