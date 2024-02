UFC Vegas 85 results: Dolidze vs Imavov

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov aka UFC Vegas 85 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 3.

The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between No. 8 Roman Dolidze (12-2) of Georgia and France-based No. 11 Nassourdine Imavov (12-4, 1 NC). The co-main event is a lightweight bout between No. 13 Renato Moicano (17-5-1) of Brazil and No. 15 Drew Dober (27-12, 1 NC) of Omaha, Nebraska.

Also on the card, Jamaica’s Randy Brown (17-5) faces Muslim Salikhov (19-4) at welterweight. Natalia Silva (16-5-1) and Viviane Araujo (12-5) meet in an all-Brazilian clash at women’s flyweight. Makhmud Muradov (26-8) of Uzbekistan battles unbeaten middleweight Aliaskhab Khizriev (14-0).

Plus, Charles Radtke (8-3) of Mundelein, Illinois and Gilbert Urbina (7-3) of Weslaco, Texas go toe-to-toe at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 85 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, February 3

Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports

Date: Saturday, February 3 – Sunday, February 4

Main card: 12 am GMT

Prelims: 9 pm GMT

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov results

Get UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs Imavov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke

Preliminary card