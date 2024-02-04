Subscribe
HomeUFC

Themba Gorimbo stops Pete Rodriguez in 32 seconds at UFC Vegas 85

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

MMANewsResultsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov

Themba Gorimbo came out victorious against Pete Rodriguez, when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs Imavov. The event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 3.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. The Zimbabwean welterweight secured the win against his opponent of Tucson, Arizona by TKO, dropping him to the canvas with a big right hand and finishing with punches. Referee Herb Dean called it a day at 32 seconds into the opening round.

Scoring his second victory in a row, Themba Gorimbo improved to 12-4. Pete Rodrigues dropped to 5-2.

Get UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs Imavov full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.