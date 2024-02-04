Themba Gorimbo stops Pete Rodriguez in 32 seconds at UFC Vegas 85

Themba Gorimbo came out victorious against Pete Rodriguez, when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs Imavov. The event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 3.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. The Zimbabwean welterweight secured the win against his opponent of Tucson, Arizona by TKO, dropping him to the canvas with a big right hand and finishing with punches. Referee Herb Dean called it a day at 32 seconds into the opening round.

Scoring his second victory in a row, Themba Gorimbo improved to 12-4. Pete Rodrigues dropped to 5-2.

