UFC Vegas 113 live results: Mario Bautista submits Vinicius Oliveira – Video

UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira, aka Vegas 113, airs live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 7.
The main event is a bantamweight bout between Mario Bautista (16-3) of Winnemucca, Nevada, and Vinicius Oliveira (23-3) of Brazil. No. 9 Bautista looks to rebound from a decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov last October at UFC 321, which snapped his eight-fight winning streak. No. 11 Oliveira targets his seventh consecutive win after defeating Kyler Phillips by decision last July.
The co-main event is a flyweight bout between Phoenix, Arizona-based Amir Albazi (17-2) of Iraq and Kyoji Horiguchi (35-5) of Japan. Albazi returns after dropping a decision to Brandon Moreno in November 2024, while former Rizin and Bellator champion Horiguchi aims for his second UFC win after submitting Tagir Ulanbekov in a successful debut last November.
Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Brazil’s Jailton Almeida (22-4) and Rizvan Kuniev (12-3-1). Michal Oleksiejczuk (21-9) of Poland and Canada’s Marc-Andre Barriault (17-10) clash at middleweight.
A bantamweight contest pits Brazil’s Jean Matsumoto (17-1) against Farid Basharat (14-0) of Afghanistan. Additionally, Dustin Jacoby (21-9-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado, and Julius Walker (7-1) of Springfield, Missouri, face off at light heavyweight.
UFC Vegas 113 results
Get UFC Vegas 113 full fight card results below.
Main card
- Mario Bautista def. Vinicius Oliveira by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 4:46) | Watch video
- Kyoji Horiguchi def. Amir Albazi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Rizvan Kuniev def. Jailton Almeida by unanimous decision (27-30, 27-30, 29-28)
- Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Marc-Andre Barriault by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Farid Basharat def. Jean Matsumoto by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Dustin Jacoby def. Julius Walker TKO (punches, R2, 1:42)
Prelims
- Daniil Donchenko def. Alex Morono by unanimous decision (30-36, 30-26, 30-27)
- Nikolay Veretennikov def. Niko Price by KO (elbow and punches, R1, 1:42)
- Ketlen Souza def. Bruna Brasil by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Javid Basharat def. Gianni Vazquez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Wang Cong def. Eduarda Moura by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jakub Wiklacz def. Muin Gafurov by submission (guillotine choke, R3, 4:59)
- Klaudia Sygula def. Priscila Cachoeira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
UFC Vegas 113 live blog
UFC Vegas 113 post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Mario Bautista submits Vinicius Oliveira in second round
Mario Bautista (17-3) of Winnemucca, Nevada, defeats Brazil’s Vinicius Oliveira (23-4) by second-round submission via rear-naked choke. The official time was 4:46.
Kyoji Horiguchi defeats Amir Albazi by decision
Kyoji Horiguchi (36-5) of Japan defeats Phoenix, Arizona-based Amir Albazi (17-3) of Iraq by unanimous decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.
Rizvan Kuniev defeats Jailton Almeida by decision
Rizvan Kuniev (13-3-1) defeats Brazil’s Jailton Almeida (22-5) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 27-30, 27-30, and 29-28.
Michal Oleksiejczuk defeats Marc-Andre Barriault by decision
Michal Oleksiejczuk (22-9) of Poland defeats Canada’s Marc-Andre Barriault (17-11) by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored it 29-28.
Farid Basharat defeats Jean Matsumoto by decision
Farid Basharatt (15-0) of Afghanistan defeats Brazil’s Jean Matsumoto (17-2) by split decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28.
Dustin Jacoby TKOs Julius Walker in secound round
Dustin Jacoby (22-9-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado, defeats Julius Walker (7-2) of Springfield, Missouri, by second-round TKO with punches at light heavyweight. The time was 1:42 of the round.
Daniil Donchenko defeats Alex Morono by decision
Wrapping up the prelims, Ukraine’s Daniil Donchenko (14-2) defeats Alex Morono (24-13) of Houston, Texas, by unanimous decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 30-36, 30-26, and 30-27.
Nikolay Veretennikov KOs Niko Price in first round
Kazakhstan’s Nikolay Veretennikov (14-7) defeats Niko Price (16-10, 2 NC) of Cape Coral, Florida, by first-round knockout with elbow and punches at welterweight. The official time was 1:42 of the round.
Ketlen Souza defeats Bruna Brasil by decision
Ketlen Souza (16-6) defeats Bruna Brasil (11-6-1) by unanimous decision in an all-Brazilian strawweight bout. All three judges scored it 29-28.
Javid Basharat defeats Gianni Vazquez by decision
Javid Basharat (15-2) of Afghanistan defeats Mexico’s Gianni Vazquez (13-5-1) by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28.
The contest went ahead at a 141-pound catchweight, as Vazquez, who took the fight on two days’ notice replacing Said Nurmagomedov, missed the bantamweight non-title limit.
Wang Cong defeats Eduarda Moura by decision
Wang Cong (9-1) of China defeats Brazil’s Eduarda Moura (12-2) by unanimous decision at a 127.5-pound catchweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.
Jakub Wiklacz submits Muin Gafurov in third round
Jakub Wikłacz (18-3-2) of Poland defeats Muin Gafurov (20-7) of Tajikistan by third-round submission via guillotine choke. The bout – which proceeded at a 141-pound catchweight after Gafurov missed the non-title bantamweight limit – was stopped at 4:59 of the round.
Klaudia Sygula defeats Priscila Cachoeira by decision
Klaudia Sygula (8-2) of Poland defeats Brazil’s Priscila Cachoeira (13-8) by unanimous decision. After three rounds at bantamweight, the judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.
UFC Vegas 113 Kickoff
The action starts at the top of the hour. In case you missed it, check out the weigh-ins and face-offs below.
UFC Vegas 113: How to watch and start time
UFC Vegas 113 airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT