UFC Vegas 113 live results: Mario Bautista submits Vinicius Oliveira – Video

UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira, aka Vegas 113, airs live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 7.

The main event is a bantamweight bout between Mario Bautista (16-3) of Winnemucca, Nevada, and Vinicius Oliveira (23-3) of Brazil. No. 9 Bautista looks to rebound from a decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov last October at UFC 321, which snapped his eight-fight winning streak. No. 11 Oliveira targets his seventh consecutive win after defeating Kyler Phillips by decision last July.

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The co-main event is a flyweight bout between Phoenix, Arizona-based Amir Albazi (17-2) of Iraq and Kyoji Horiguchi (35-5) of Japan. Albazi returns after dropping a decision to Brandon Moreno in November 2024, while former Rizin and Bellator champion Horiguchi aims for his second UFC win after submitting Tagir Ulanbekov in a successful debut last November.

Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Brazil’s Jailton Almeida (22-4) and Rizvan Kuniev (12-3-1). Michal Oleksiejczuk (21-9) of Poland and Canada’s Marc-Andre Barriault (17-10) clash at middleweight.

A bantamweight contest pits Brazil’s Jean Matsumoto (17-1) against Farid Basharat (14-0) of Afghanistan. Additionally, Dustin Jacoby (21-9-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado, and Julius Walker (7-1) of Springfield, Missouri, face off at light heavyweight.

UFC Vegas 113 results

Get UFC Vegas 113 full fight card results below.

Main card

Mario Bautista def. Vinicius Oliveira by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 4:46) | Watch video

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Amir Albazi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Rizvan Kuniev def. Jailton Almeida by unanimous decision (27-30, 27-30, 29-28)

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Marc-Andre Barriault by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Farid Basharat def. Jean Matsumoto by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Dustin Jacoby def. Julius Walker TKO (punches, R2, 1:42)

Prelims

Daniil Donchenko def. Alex Morono by unanimous decision (30-36, 30-26, 30-27)

Nikolay Veretennikov def. Niko Price by KO (elbow and punches, R1, 1:42)

Ketlen Souza def. Bruna Brasil by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Javid Basharat def. Gianni Vazquez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Wang Cong def. Eduarda Moura by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jakub Wiklacz def. Muin Gafurov by submission (guillotine choke, R3, 4:59)

Klaudia Sygula def. Priscila Cachoeira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 113 live blog February 7, 2026 10:11 PM EST UFC Vegas 113 post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. February 7, 2026 10:08 PM EST Mario Bautista submits Vinicius Oliveira in second round Mario Bautista (17-3) of Winnemucca, Nevada, defeats Brazil’s Vinicius Oliveira (23-4) by second-round submission via rear-naked choke. The official time was 4:46. February 7, 2026 9:35 PM EST Kyoji Horiguchi defeats Amir Albazi by decision Kyoji Horiguchi (36-5) of Japan defeats Phoenix, Arizona-based Amir Albazi (17-3) of Iraq by unanimous decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. February 7, 2026 9:04 PM EST Rizvan Kuniev defeats Jailton Almeida by decision Rizvan Kuniev (13-3-1) defeats Brazil’s Jailton Almeida (22-5) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 27-30, 27-30, and 29-28. February 7, 2026 8:36 PM EST Michal Oleksiejczuk defeats Marc-Andre Barriault by decision Michal Oleksiejczuk (22-9) of Poland defeats Canada’s Marc-Andre Barriault (17-11) by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored it 29-28. February 7, 2026 8:00 PM EST Farid Basharat defeats Jean Matsumoto by decision Farid Basharatt (15-0) of Afghanistan defeats Brazil’s Jean Matsumoto (17-2) by split decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. February 7, 2026 7:31 PM EST Dustin Jacoby TKOs Julius Walker in secound round Dustin Jacoby (22-9-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado, defeats Julius Walker (7-2) of Springfield, Missouri, by second-round TKO with punches at light heavyweight. The time was 1:42 of the round. February 7, 2026 7:01 PM EST Daniil Donchenko defeats Alex Morono by decision Wrapping up the prelims, Ukraine’s Daniil Donchenko (14-2) defeats Alex Morono (24-13) of Houston, Texas, by unanimous decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 30-36, 30-26, and 30-27. February 7, 2026 6:48 PM EST Nikolay Veretennikov KOs Niko Price in first round Kazakhstan’s Nikolay Veretennikov (14-7) defeats Niko Price (16-10, 2 NC) of Cape Coral, Florida, by first-round knockout with elbow and punches at welterweight. The official time was 1:42 of the round.

February 7, 2026 6:25 PM EST Ketlen Souza defeats Bruna Brasil by decision Ketlen Souza (16-6) defeats Bruna Brasil (11-6-1) by unanimous decision in an all-Brazilian strawweight bout. All three judges scored it 29-28. February 7, 2026 5:59 PM EST Javid Basharat defeats Gianni Vazquez by decision Javid Basharat (15-2) of Afghanistan defeats Mexico’s Gianni Vazquez (13-5-1) by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28.



The contest went ahead at a 141-pound catchweight, as Vazquez, who took the fight on two days’ notice replacing Said Nurmagomedov, missed the bantamweight non-title limit. February 7, 2026 5:31 PM EST Wang Cong defeats Eduarda Moura by decision Wang Cong (9-1) of China defeats Brazil’s Eduarda Moura (12-2) by unanimous decision at a 127.5-pound catchweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. February 7, 2026 5:18 PM EST Jakub Wiklacz submits Muin Gafurov in third round Jakub Wikłacz (18-3-2) of Poland defeats Muin Gafurov (20-7) of Tajikistan by third-round submission via guillotine choke. The bout – which proceeded at a 141-pound catchweight after Gafurov missed the non-title bantamweight limit – was stopped at 4:59 of the round. February 7, 2026 4:37 PM EST Klaudia Sygula defeats Priscila Cachoeira by decision Klaudia Sygula (8-2) of Poland defeats Brazil’s Priscila Cachoeira (13-8) by unanimous decision. After three rounds at bantamweight, the judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. February 7, 2026 3:58 PM EST UFC Vegas 113 Kickoff The action starts at the top of the hour. In case you missed it, check out the weigh-ins and face-offs below. February 6, 2026 11:00 PM EST UFC Vegas 113: How to watch and start time UFC Vegas 113 airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT