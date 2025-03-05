UFC Vegas 105 fight card set with Josh Emmett vs Lerone Murphy in main event

A total of 13 matchups are confirmed for UFC Fight Night, headlined by Josh Emmett vs Lerone Murphy at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on April 5, aka UFC Vegas 105. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round bout at featherweight.

Josh Emmett (19-4) steps inside the Octagon for the first time in 16 months. In his previous outing in late 2024, the 40-year-old stopped Bryce Mitchell in the first round. With the victory, the native of Phoenix, AZ bounced back from two straight defeats against Ilia Topuria and Yair Rodriguez.

Lerone Murphy (15-0-1) is riding a seven-fight winning streak. The 33-year-old native of Manchester, England won two fights last year, defeating Dan Ige and Edson Barboza.

The co-main event features Pat Sabatini up against Joanderson Brito, also at featherweight. 34-year-old Sabatini (19-5) of Bristol, PA submitted Jonathan Pearce in the first round in his previous bout last October at UFC Vegas 98. 30-year-old Brito (17-4-1) from Brazil dropped a split decision to William Gomis last September.

The rest of the UFC Vegas 105 fight card was also confirmed on Tuesday. Among the bouts, Cortavious Romious (9-3) of St. Louis, MO takes on Changho Lee (10-1) of South Korea. Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-5) of Nigeria and Martin Buday (14-2) of Slovakia go head-to-head at heavyweight.

Hawaii’s Brad Tavares (20-11) faces Gerald Meerschaert (16-5-1) of Racine, WI at middleweight. Also at middleweight, Torrez Finney (10-0) of Chattanooga, TN meets Robert Valentin (10-4-1) of Switzerland.

Ode Osbourne (12-8) of Jamaica takes on Luis Gurule (10-0) of Sheridan, CO at flyweight. Davey Grant (16-7) of England and Daniel Santos (11-2) of Brazil clash at bantamweight.

Rhys McKee (13-6-1) of Ireland and Daniel Frunza (9-2) of Romania battle it out at welterweight. Diana Belbita (15-9) of Canada and Dione Barbosa (7-3) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at flyweight.

Loma Lookboonmee (9-3) of Thailand faces off against Ariane Carnelossi (15-3) of Brazil at strawweight. Victor Henry (9-3) of South Gate, CA, goes up against Pedro Falcao (9-3) of Brazil at bantamweight. Another contest at strawweight pits Vanessa Demopoulos (11-6) of Cleveland, Ohio against Talita Alencar (5-1-1) of Brazil.

The current UFC Vegas 105 lineup is as follows: