UFC Tampa results: Covington vs Buckley

Colby Covington returns, facing Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Fight Night, live on ESPN+ from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on December 14. The pair squares off in a five-round bout at welterweight.

The 36-year-old former interim 170-pound champion, Covington (17-4) of Clovis, California steps inside the UFC Octagon for the first time since last December, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Leon Edwards in his third attempt to claim the full title. The 30-year-old Buckley (20-6) of St. Louis, Missouri aims for his sixth straight victory after knocking out Stephen Thompson in the first round in October.

The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Cub Swanson (29-14) of Palm Springs, California and Billy Quarantillo (18-6) of Ransomville, New York. Also on the card is a flyweight matchup between Angolan-born Portuguese Manel Kape (19-7) and Bruno Gustavo da Silva (14-5-2) of Brazil.

Plus, Vitor Petrino (11-1) of Brazil and Dustin Jacoby (19-9-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado battle it out at light heavyweight. Adrian Yanez (17-5) of Houston, Texas and Daniel Marcos (16-0) of Peru meet at bantamweight. In addition, Navajo Stirling (5-0) of New Zealand and Tuco Tokkos (10-4) of England go head-to-head at light heavyweight.

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley results

Get UFC Tampa: Covington vs Buckley full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT)

Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley

Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Manel Kape vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva

Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby

Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos

Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos

Prelims (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)