UFC Tampa results: Covington vs Buckley

Colby Covington returns, facing Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Fight Night, live on ESPN+ from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on December 14. The pair squares off in a five-round bout at welterweight.
The 36-year-old former interim 170-pound champion, Covington (17-4) of Clovis, California steps inside the UFC Octagon for the first time since last December, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Leon Edwards in his third attempt to claim the full title. The 30-year-old Buckley (20-6) of St. Louis, Missouri aims for his sixth straight victory after knocking out Stephen Thompson in the first round in October.
The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Cub Swanson (29-14) of Palm Springs, California and Billy Quarantillo (18-6) of Ransomville, New York. Also on the card is a flyweight matchup between Angolan-born Portuguese Manel Kape (19-7) and Bruno Gustavo da Silva (14-5-2) of Brazil.
Plus, Vitor Petrino (11-1) of Brazil and Dustin Jacoby (19-9-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado battle it out at light heavyweight. Adrian Yanez (17-5) of Houston, Texas and Daniel Marcos (16-0) of Peru meet at bantamweight. In addition, Navajo Stirling (5-0) of New Zealand and Tuco Tokkos (10-4) of England go head-to-head at light heavyweight.
UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley results
Get UFC Tampa: Covington vs Buckley full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT)
- Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Manel Kape vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva
- Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby
- Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos
- Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos
Prelims (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)
- Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar
- Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose
- Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla
- Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima
- Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
- Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras
- Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez