Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Tampa results: Covington vs Buckley

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley live results from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Colby Covington returns, facing Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Fight Night, live on ESPN+ from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on December 14. The pair squares off in a five-round bout at welterweight.

The 36-year-old former interim 170-pound champion, Covington (17-4) of Clovis, California steps inside the UFC Octagon for the first time since last December, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Leon Edwards in his third attempt to claim the full title. The 30-year-old Buckley (20-6) of St. Louis, Missouri aims for his sixth straight victory after knocking out Stephen Thompson in the first round in October.

The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Cub Swanson (29-14) of Palm Springs, California and Billy Quarantillo (18-6) of Ransomville, New York. Also on the card is a flyweight matchup between Angolan-born Portuguese Manel Kape (19-7) and Bruno Gustavo da Silva (14-5-2) of Brazil.

Plus, Vitor Petrino (11-1) of Brazil and Dustin Jacoby (19-9-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado battle it out at light heavyweight. Adrian Yanez (17-5) of Houston, Texas and Daniel Marcos (16-0) of Peru meet at bantamweight. In addition, Navajo Stirling (5-0) of New Zealand and Tuco Tokkos (10-4) of England go head-to-head at light heavyweight.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley results

Get UFC Tampa: Covington vs Buckley full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT)

  • Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Manel Kape vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby
  • Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos
  • Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos

Prelims (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

  • Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar
  • Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose
  • Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla
  • Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
  • Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras
  • Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.