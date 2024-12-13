Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Tampa ceremonial weigh-in video

UFC Tampa: Covington vs Buckley ceremonial weigh-ins

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

A day before the fight show, the athletes featured on UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley step onto the scales and come face to face at the ceremonial weigh-ins. The final showdown inside the Octagon for the year airs live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 14.

In the main event, former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (17-4) of Clovis, California makes his return, facing Joaquin Buckley (20-6) of St. Louis, Missouri. In the co-main event, Cub Swanson (29-14) of Palm Springs, California and Billy Quarantillo (18-6) of Ransomville, New York battle it out at featherweight.

The UFC Tampa ceremonial weigh-in starts at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

UFC Tampa fight card

Main card

  • Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Manel Kape vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby
  • Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos
  • Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos

Prelims

  • Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar
  • Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose
  • Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla
  • Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
  • Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras
  • Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.