UFC Tampa ceremonial weigh-in video

A day before the fight show, the athletes featured on UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley step onto the scales and come face to face at the ceremonial weigh-ins. The final showdown inside the Octagon for the year airs live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 14.

In the main event, former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (17-4) of Clovis, California makes his return, facing Joaquin Buckley (20-6) of St. Louis, Missouri. In the co-main event, Cub Swanson (29-14) of Palm Springs, California and Billy Quarantillo (18-6) of Ransomville, New York battle it out at featherweight.

The UFC Tampa ceremonial weigh-in starts at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

UFC Tampa fight card

Main card

Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley

Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Manel Kape vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva

Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby

Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos

Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos

Prelims