UFC Tampa ceremonial weigh-in video

A day before the fight show, the athletes featured on UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley step onto the scales and come face to face at the ceremonial weigh-ins. The final showdown inside the Octagon for the year airs live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 14.
In the main event, former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington (17-4) of Clovis, California makes his return, facing Joaquin Buckley (20-6) of St. Louis, Missouri. In the co-main event, Cub Swanson (29-14) of Palm Springs, California and Billy Quarantillo (18-6) of Ransomville, New York battle it out at featherweight.
The UFC Tampa ceremonial weigh-in starts at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.
UFC Tampa fight card
Main card
- Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Manel Kape vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva
- Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby
- Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos
- Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos
Prelims
- Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar
- Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose
- Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla
- Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima
- Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
- Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras
- Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez