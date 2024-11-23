Subscribe
UFC Tampa poster for Covington vs Buckley showdown released

Colby Covington returns to face Joaquin Buckley in the new UFC Tampa main event

By Parviz Iskenderov
The event poster for UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on December 14 has been released. The recently confirmed new headline-bout features the former interim welterweight champion of Clovis, CA in his Octagon return against a fellow title challenger from St. Louis, MO.

Colby Covington (17-4) was in action last December, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Leon Edwards in his third bid to become a “full” champion. Joaquin Buckley (20-6) stopped Stephen Thompson in the third round in October and secured his fifth straight victory.

“They call. I answer. America’s Champ is back December 14th in Tampa Bay,” Covington wrote in a caption to a poster shared on X.

Over the course of his career, 36-year-old Covington headlined multiple UFC events in bouts against Edwards, Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Rafael dos Anjos. 30-year-old Buckley makes his main event debut.

UFC Tampa poster
UFC Tampa poster

The current lineup for UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley is as follows:

  • Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Amanda Ribas vs. Mackenzie Dern
  • Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby
  • Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
  • Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose
  • Manel Kape vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva
  • Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras
  • Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez
  • Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos
  • Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla
  • Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

