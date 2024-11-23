UFC Tampa poster for Covington vs Buckley showdown released

The event poster for UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on December 14 has been released. The recently confirmed new headline-bout features the former interim welterweight champion of Clovis, CA in his Octagon return against a fellow title challenger from St. Louis, MO.
Colby Covington (17-4) was in action last December, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Leon Edwards in his third bid to become a “full” champion. Joaquin Buckley (20-6) stopped Stephen Thompson in the third round in October and secured his fifth straight victory.
“They call. I answer. America’s Champ is back December 14th in Tampa Bay,” Covington wrote in a caption to a poster shared on X.
Over the course of his career, 36-year-old Covington headlined multiple UFC events in bouts against Edwards, Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Rafael dos Anjos. 30-year-old Buckley makes his main event debut.
The current lineup for UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley is as follows:
- Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Amanda Ribas vs. Mackenzie Dern
- Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Michael Johnson vs. Ottman Azaitar
- Vitor Petrino vs. Dustin Jacoby
- Adrian Yanez vs. Daniel Marcos
- Miranda Maverick vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
- Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose
- Manel Kape vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva
- Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras
- Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Piera Rodriguez
- Navajo Stirling vs. Tuco Tokkos
- Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla
- Miles Johns vs. Felipe Lima