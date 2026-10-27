Haney to face Paro in San Francisco in December

Devin Haney and Liam Paro are reportedly set to square off in a welterweight title unification bout on December 19 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The contest features two champions with two belts on the line.

San Francisco’s three-division champion Haney (33-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) holds the WBO welterweight title. The 27-year-old claimed the belt last November, dethroning Brian Norman Jr by unanimous decision.

Australia’s two-division champion Paro (28-1, 16 KOs) is the division’s current IBF titleholder. The 30-year-old southpaw from Mackay, Queensland, defeated Lewis Crocker by unanimous decision in June to become the new champion.

The Ring reported the fight on Monday, citing sources.

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Haney, who signed a multi-fight deal with DAZN, was recently reported to be in discussions for a potential fight with Shakur Stevenson, but the talks appear to have lost momentum.

Haney and Paro were previously linked to a potential fight in Australia in late 2024, but the matchup did not materialize.

More information is expected to follow shortly.