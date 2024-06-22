Subscribe
UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference video

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov post-fight press conference live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following their bouts at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov, the fighters host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 22.

On the top of the card, New Zealand-Australian former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker takes on Ikram Aliskerov at middleweight. In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov square off at heavyweight.

In attendance at the press conference, UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

