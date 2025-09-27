UFC Perth live results: Carlos Ulberg faces Dominick Reyes

Carlos Ulberg faces Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Fight Night, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, September 27 (ET). The pair square off in a five-round bout at light heavyweight.

Ulberg (12-1) of New Zealand is riding an eight-fight winning streak. Former light heavyweight title challenger Reyes (15-4) of Hesperia, CA won three fights in a row.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Jimmy Crute (13-4-2) and Ivan Erslan (14-5, 1 NC). Australia’s Crute aims for his second straight victory, while Erslan of Croatia looks to rebound from two defeats.

Among other bouts, Australia’s Jack Jenkins (13-4) takes on Ramon Taveras (10-3) of Jacksonville, FL at featherweight. A welterweight bout pits Australian Jake Matthews (22-7) against Neil Magny (30-14) of Brooklyn, NY.

UFC Perth live blog September 27, 2025 12:01 AM EDT UFC Perth: How to watch and start time UFC Perth airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Perth results

Get UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan

Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras

Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny

Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland

Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell

Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)