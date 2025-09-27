UFC Perth live results: Carlos Ulberg faces Dominick Reyes

Carlos Ulberg faces Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Fight Night, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, September 27 (ET). The pair square off in a five-round bout at light heavyweight.
Ulberg (12-1) of New Zealand is riding an eight-fight winning streak. Former light heavyweight title challenger Reyes (15-4) of Hesperia, CA won three fights in a row.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Jimmy Crute (13-4-2) and Ivan Erslan (14-5, 1 NC). Australia’s Crute aims for his second straight victory, while Erslan of Croatia looks to rebound from two defeats.
Among other bouts, Australia’s Jack Jenkins (13-4) takes on Ramon Taveras (10-3) of Jacksonville, FL at featherweight. A welterweight bout pits Australian Jake Matthews (22-7) against Neil Magny (30-14) of Brooklyn, NY.
UFC Perth live blog
UFC Perth: How to watch and start time
UFC Perth airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
UFC Perth results
Get UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
- Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan
- Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras
- Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny
- Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland
- Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell
Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato
- Cameron Rowston vs. Andre Petroski
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya
- Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa
- Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina
- Brando Pericic vs. Elisha Ellison
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara