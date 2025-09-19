UFC Perth card: 14 fights set after one canceled due to injury

A total of 14 fights have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, September 27 (ET). The light heavyweight bout between Junior Tafa and Ibo Aslan has been canceled after Tafa reportedly suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw.

The main event features a light heavyweight showdown between Carlos Ulberg (12-1) of New Zealand and former title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-4) of Hesperia, CA.

Tafa of New Zealand and Aslan of Turkey were originally scheduled to face off in the co-main event.

According to the bout list shared by the promotion on social media, the light heavyweight contest between Australia’s Jimmy Crute (13-4-2) and Ivan Erslan (14-5, 1 NC) of Croatia is now slotted as the second-to-last fight from the top of the card.

Meanwhile, the event page on UFC.com (as of writing) lists Jack Jenkins (13-4) of Australia and Ramon Taveras (10-3) of Jacksonville, FL in the featherweight matchup preceding the main event.

Among other previously announced bouts, Australia’s Jake Matthews (22-7) takes on Neil Magny (30-13) of Brooklyn, NY at welterweight.

The current UFC Perth lineup is as follows:

Main card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan

Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras

Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny

Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland

Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell

Prelims