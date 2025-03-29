UFC Mexico City results: Moreno vs Erceg

Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night on March 29, live on ESPN+ from Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The contest features former two-time flyweight champion Moreno, representing the host country, against former title challenger from Australia.
Tijuana’s 31-year-old Moreno (22-8-2) aims for his second straight win following a unanimous decision against Amir Albazi last November. 29-year-old Erceg (12-3) of Perth, WA was knocked out in the first round by Kai Kara-France last August and dropped a unanimous decision to Alexandre Pantoja last May.
In the co-main event, lightweights Manuel Torres and Drew Dober look to get back in the win column. Torres (15-3) of Mexico lost his previous fight last September via TKO in the first round against Ignacio Bahamondes. Dober (27-14, 1 NC) of Omaha, NE,is coming off a defeat via third-round stoppage against Jean Silva last July after dropping a unanimous decision to Renato Moicano last February.
Among other bouts featured on the UFC Mexico City fight card, Kelvin Gastelum (19-9, 1 NC) of San Jose, CA and Joe Pyfer (13-3) of Vineland, NJ battle it out at middleweight. Raul Rosas Jr. (10-1) of Clovis, NM and Vince Morales (16-9) of Caldwell, ID clash at bantamweight.
UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Erceg live blog
UFC Mexico City start time
UFC Mexico City airs live on ESPN+. The main card start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg results
Get UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Erceg full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main Card (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)
- Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg
- Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales
- David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira
- Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas
Prelims (4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT)
- Edgar Chairez vs. CJ Vergara
- Jose Medina vs. Ateba Abega Gautier
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa
- Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri
- Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel
- Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda
- MarQuel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard