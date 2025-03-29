Subscribe
UFC Mexico City results: Moreno vs Erceg

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg live results from Arena CDMX in Mexico City

By Parviz Iskenderov
Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night on March 29, live on ESPN+ from Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The contest features former two-time flyweight champion Moreno, representing the host country, against former title challenger from Australia.

Tijuana’s 31-year-old Moreno (22-8-2) aims for his second straight win following a unanimous decision against Amir Albazi last November. 29-year-old Erceg (12-3) of Perth, WA was knocked out in the first round by Kai Kara-France last August and dropped a unanimous decision to Alexandre Pantoja last May.

In the co-main event, lightweights Manuel Torres and Drew Dober look to get back in the win column. Torres (15-3) of Mexico lost his previous fight last September via TKO in the first round against Ignacio Bahamondes. Dober (27-14, 1 NC) of Omaha, NE,is coming off a defeat via third-round stoppage against Jean Silva last July after dropping a unanimous decision to Renato Moicano last February.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC Mexico City fight card, Kelvin Gastelum (19-9, 1 NC) of San Jose, CA and Joe Pyfer (13-3) of Vineland, NJ battle it out at middleweight. Raul Rosas Jr. (10-1) of Clovis, NM and Vince Morales (16-9) of Caldwell, ID clash at bantamweight.

UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Erceg live blog

UFC Mexico City start time

UFC Mexico City airs live on ESPN+. The main card start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg results

Get UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Erceg full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg
  • Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales
  • David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira
  • Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Prelims (4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT)

  • Edgar Chairez vs. CJ Vergara
  • Jose Medina vs. Ateba Abega Gautier
  • Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa
  • Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel
  • Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda
  • MarQuel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard
