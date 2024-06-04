UFC Louisville free fight: Jared Cannonier bests Marvin Vettori by decision

Jared Cannonier faces Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Fight Night at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on Saturday, June 8. Ahead of the event, the promotion hit the stream with a full fight video, featuring the former title challenger in his previous outing last June against Marvin Vettori.

Cannonier and Vettori squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 75. The contest saw the No. 4-ranked middleweight contender of Dallas, Texas up against No. 5 of Italy. The pair went head to head for five rounds and produced fireworks. In the end, two judges scored the fight 49-45, while the third judge had 48-46, all in favor of the representative of the country-host.

Going up against Nassourdine Imavov on June 8 at UFC Louisville, 40-year-old Jared Cannonier targets his third win in a row. His France-based 29-year-old opponent won his previous bout in February by majority decision against Roman Dolidze, and looks for his second straight victory.