Subscribe
HomeUFC

Jared Cannonier vs Nassourdine Imavov tops UFC Fight Night in Louisville in June

Middleweights Jared Cannonier & Nassourdine Imavov clash in UFC Louisville main event

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

The bout between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov has been reportedly set to headline the UFC Fight Night card on June 8 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. The pair squares off in the five-rounder at middleweight.

Former UFC 185 lbs title challenger and No. 4 Jared Cannonier (17-6) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori last June. In December 2022, the 40-year-old Dallas, Texas native took a split decision against Sean Strickland.

No. 8 Nassourdine Imavov (13-4, 1 NC) targets his second straight victory. The 29-yar-old defeated Roman Dolidze by majority decision last time out in February.

The Cannonier vs Imavov bout was reported by MMA Mania. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

The current lineup, including 13 confirmed fights, looks as the following:

  • Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight
  • Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight
  • Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight
  • Carlos Prates vs. Charles Radtke, welterweight
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight
  • John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos, bantamweight
  • Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler, bantamweight
  • Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus, bantamweight
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes, women’s strawweight
  • Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese, middleweight
  • Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa, women’s flyweight
  • Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar, women’s strawweight
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Miguel Baeza, welterweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.