Jared Cannonier vs Nassourdine Imavov tops UFC Fight Night in Louisville in June

The bout between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov has been reportedly set to headline the UFC Fight Night card on June 8 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. The pair squares off in the five-rounder at middleweight.

Former UFC 185 lbs title challenger and No. 4 Jared Cannonier (17-6) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori last June. In December 2022, the 40-year-old Dallas, Texas native took a split decision against Sean Strickland.

No. 8 Nassourdine Imavov (13-4, 1 NC) targets his second straight victory. The 29-yar-old defeated Roman Dolidze by majority decision last time out in February.

The Cannonier vs Imavov bout was reported by MMA Mania. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

The current lineup, including 13 confirmed fights, looks as the following: