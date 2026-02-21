UFC Houston live results: Sean Strickland TKOs Anthony Hernandez – Video

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland faces Anthony Hernandez in the main event of UFC Fight Night, live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, February 21.
Strickland (29-7) of Anaheim, California, looks to rebound from a decision defeat against Dricus du Plessis last February at UFC 312 in their rematch. Hernandez (15-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California, returns after injury and aims for his ninth straight win after submitting Roman Dolidze in the fourth round last August.
In the co-main event, Geoff Neal (16-7) of Austin, Texas, takes on Serbian Uros Medic (12-3) at welterweight. Neal is coming off a knockout defeat against Carlos Prates last August, while Medic seeks his third consecutive win following a TKO over Muslim Salikhov last November.
Also on the UFC Houston card is a featherweight bout between Dan Ige (19-10) of Hawaii and Melquizael Costa (25-7) of Brazil. A heavyweight contest features Moldova’s Serghei Spivac (17-6) against Ante Delija (26-7) of Croatia.
A welterweight bout pits Jacobe Smith (10-0) of Muskogee, Oklahoma, against Josiah Harrell (7-0) of Columbus, Ohio. Additionally, Zachary Reese (10-2) of Shiner, Texas, and Michel Pereira (31-14, 2 NC) of Brazil clash at middleweight.
UFC Houston results
Get UFC Houston full fight card results below.
Main card
- Sean Strickland def. Anthony Hernandez by TKO (punches, R3, 2:33)
- Uros Medic def. Geoff Neal by KO (punches, R1, 1:19)
- Melquizael Costa def. Dan Ige by KO (spinning back kick, R1, 4:56)
- Serghei Spivac def. Ante Delija by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jacobe Smith def. Josiah Harrell by KO (punches, R1, 3:01)
- Michel Pereira def. Zachary Reese by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Prelims
- Carlos Leal def. Chidi Njokuani by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Alibi Idiris def. Ode Osbourne by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Alden Coria def. Luis Gurule by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Joselyne Edwards def. Nora Cornolle by submission (rear-naked chode, R2, 2:44)
- Punahele Soriano def. Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani def. Phil Rowe by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Jordan Leavitt def. Yadier del Valle by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Carli Judice def. Juliana Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
UFC Houston live blog
UFC Houston post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Sean Strickland TKOs Anthony Hernandez in third round with punches
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (30-7) of Anaheim, California, defeats Anthony Hernandez (15-3, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California, by third-round TKO with punches. The official time was 2:33 of the round.
With the win, Strickland bounces back from a decision loss to Dricus du Plessis last February. Hernandez sees his eight-fight winning streak snapped.
Uros Medic KOs Geoff Neal in first round
Serbian Uros Medic (13-3) defeats Geoff Neal (16-8) of Austin, Texas, by first-round knockout with punches at welterweight. The official time was 1:19 of the round.
Melquizael Costa KOs Dan Ige in first round
Melquizael Costa (26-7) defeats Dan Ige (19-11) by first-round knockout with a spinning back kick at featherweight. The time was 4:56 of the round.
Serghei Spivac defeats Ante Delija by decision
Serghei Spivac (18-6) defeats Ante Delija (26-8) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.
Jacobe Smith KOs Josiah Harrell in first round with punches
Jacobe Smith (12-0) defeats Josiah Harrell (7-1) by first-round knockout with punches at welterweight. The stoppage came at 3:01 of the round.
Michel Pereira defeats Zachary Reese by decision
Michel Pereira (32-14) defeats Zachary Reese (10-3) by split decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28.
Carlos Leal defeats Chidi Njokuani by decision
Wrapping up the prelims, Carlos Leal (23-7) defeats Chidi Njokuani (25-12) by unanimous decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.
Alibi Idiris defeats Ode Osbourne by decision
Alibi Idiris (12-1) defeats Ode Osbourne (13-10) by unanimous decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 30-27, and 30-27.
Alden Coria defeats Luis Gurule by decision
Alden Coria (12-3) defeats Luis Gurule (10-3) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.
Joselyne Edwards submits Nora Cornolle in second round
Joselyne Edwards (17-6) defeats Nora Cornolle (10-3) by second-round submission via rear-naked choke at bantamweight.
Punahele Soriano defeats Ramiz Brahimaj by decision
Punahele Soriano (13-4) defeats Ramiz Brahimaj (13-6) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani defeats Phil Rowe by decision
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (10-2) defeats Phil Rowe (11-7) by split decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28.
Jordan Leavitt defeats Yadier del Valle by decision
Jordan Leavitt (13-3) defeats Yadier del Valle (10-1) by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
Carli Judice defeats Juliana Miller by decision
In the event opener, Carli Judice (7-2) defeats Juliana Miller (5-4) by unanimous decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.
UFC Houston Kickoff
Fight action at UFC Houston starts at the top of the hour.
UFC Houston Preview
Check out the preview for UFC Houston, featuring Sean Strickland against Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight clash.
UFC Houston: How to watch and start time
UFC Houston airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.