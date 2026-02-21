UFC Houston live results: Sean Strickland TKOs Anthony Hernandez – Video

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland faces Anthony Hernandez in the main event of UFC Fight Night, live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, February 21.

Strickland (29-7) of Anaheim, California, looks to rebound from a decision defeat against Dricus du Plessis last February at UFC 312 in their rematch. Hernandez (15-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California, returns after injury and aims for his ninth straight win after submitting Roman Dolidze in the fourth round last August.

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In the co-main event, Geoff Neal (16-7) of Austin, Texas, takes on Serbian Uros Medic (12-3) at welterweight. Neal is coming off a knockout defeat against Carlos Prates last August, while Medic seeks his third consecutive win following a TKO over Muslim Salikhov last November.

Also on the UFC Houston card is a featherweight bout between Dan Ige (19-10) of Hawaii and Melquizael Costa (25-7) of Brazil. A heavyweight contest features Moldova’s Serghei Spivac (17-6) against Ante Delija (26-7) of Croatia.

A welterweight bout pits Jacobe Smith (10-0) of Muskogee, Oklahoma, against Josiah Harrell (7-0) of Columbus, Ohio. Additionally, Zachary Reese (10-2) of Shiner, Texas, and Michel Pereira (31-14, 2 NC) of Brazil clash at middleweight.

UFC Houston results

Get UFC Houston full fight card results below.

Main card

Sean Strickland def. Anthony Hernandez by TKO (punches, R3, 2:33)

Uros Medic def. Geoff Neal by KO (punches, R1, 1:19)

Melquizael Costa def. Dan Ige by KO (spinning back kick, R1, 4:56)

Serghei Spivac def. Ante Delija by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jacobe Smith def. Josiah Harrell by KO (punches, R1, 3:01)

Michel Pereira def. Zachary Reese by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Prelims

Carlos Leal def. Chidi Njokuani by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alibi Idiris def. Ode Osbourne by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Alden Coria def. Luis Gurule by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joselyne Edwards def. Nora Cornolle by submission (rear-naked chode, R2, 2:44)

Punahele Soriano def. Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani def. Phil Rowe by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jordan Leavitt def. Yadier del Valle by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Carli Judice def. Juliana Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

UFC Houston live blog February 21, 2026 10:24 PM EST UFC Houston post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. February 21, 2026 10:21 PM EST Sean Strickland TKOs Anthony Hernandez in third round with punches Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (30-7) of Anaheim, California, defeats Anthony Hernandez (15-3, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California, by third-round TKO with punches. The official time was 2:33 of the round.



With the win, Strickland bounces back from a decision loss to Dricus du Plessis last February. Hernandez sees his eight-fight winning streak snapped. February 21, 2026 9:48 PM EST Uros Medic KOs Geoff Neal in first round Serbian Uros Medic (13-3) defeats Geoff Neal (16-8) of Austin, Texas, by first-round knockout with punches at welterweight. The official time was 1:19 of the round. February 21, 2026 9:14 PM EST Melquizael Costa KOs Dan Ige in first round Melquizael Costa (26-7) defeats Dan Ige (19-11) by first-round knockout with a spinning back kick at featherweight. The time was 4:56 of the round. February 21, 2026 9:00 PM EST Serghei Spivac defeats Ante Delija by decision Serghei Spivac (18-6) defeats Ante Delija (26-8) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. February 21, 2026 8:33 PM EST Jacobe Smith KOs Josiah Harrell in first round with punches Jacobe Smith (12-0) defeats Josiah Harrell (7-1) by first-round knockout with punches at welterweight. The stoppage came at 3:01 of the round. February 21, 2026 8:00 PM EST Michel Pereira defeats Zachary Reese by decision Michel Pereira (32-14) defeats Zachary Reese (10-3) by split decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. February 21, 2026 7:20 PM EST Carlos Leal defeats Chidi Njokuani by decision Wrapping up the prelims, Carlos Leal (23-7) defeats Chidi Njokuani (25-12) by unanimous decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. February 21, 2026 6:58 PM EST Alibi Idiris defeats Ode Osbourne by decision Alibi Idiris (12-1) defeats Ode Osbourne (13-10) by unanimous decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 30-27, and 30-27. February 21, 2026 6:41 PM EST Alden Coria defeats Luis Gurule by decision Alden Coria (12-3) defeats Luis Gurule (10-3) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. February 21, 2026 6:08 PM EST Joselyne Edwards submits Nora Cornolle in second round Joselyne Edwards (17-6) defeats Nora Cornolle (10-3) by second-round submission via rear-naked choke at bantamweight. February 21, 2026 5:56 PM EST Punahele Soriano defeats Ramiz Brahimaj by decision Punahele Soriano (13-4) defeats Ramiz Brahimaj (13-6) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. February 21, 2026 5:22 PM EST Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani defeats Phil Rowe by decision Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (10-2) defeats Phil Rowe (11-7) by split decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. February 21, 2026 4:55 PM EST Jordan Leavitt defeats Yadier del Valle by decision Jordan Leavitt (13-3) defeats Yadier del Valle (10-1) by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. February 21, 2026 4:31 PM EST Carli Judice defeats Juliana Miller by decision In the event opener, Carli Judice (7-2) defeats Juliana Miller (5-4) by unanimous decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27. February 21, 2026 3:49 PM EST UFC Houston Kickoff Fight action at UFC Houston starts at the top of the hour. February 21, 2026 1:14 AM EST UFC Houston Preview Check out the preview for UFC Houston, featuring Sean Strickland against Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight clash. February 20, 2026 11:01 PM EST UFC Houston: How to watch and start time UFC Houston airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.