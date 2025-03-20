UFC event in Abu Dhabi official for July, card in Atlanta reported for June

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has scheduled its return to the UAE with UFC Fight Night taking place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 26. No bouts have been announced yet.

The upcoming event follows two cards held at the same venue last year. Ilia Topuria retained his featherweight title by knockout in the third round against Max Holloway at UFC 308 last October, and Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision in a bantamweight bout atop the UFC Fight Night card last August.

The promotion also announced that tickets for UFC Abu Dhabi “will go on sale soon.”

“Fans are encouraged to register their interest early for the best chance to secure tickets via VisitAbuDhabi,” reads the press release from Thursday.

Additionally, UFC Fight Club generally provides early ticket access.

Namajunas vs Maverick ‘expected’ at UFC Atlanta

Another UFC Fight Night is reported to be “targeted” for June 14 in Atlanta, GA. While not officially announced by the promotion, MMA Fighting, citing “multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans,” reports that a flyweight bout between Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick is “expected” to take place at the event. The latter also posted about the fight on social media.

“Rose Namajunas has been an inspiration for so many women, especially in WMMA, and I am no exception,” Maverick wrote. “I watched her fight as I was coming up in the sport and then I got to train with her on a regular basis. We have been training together for the past few years, but luckily train primarily at different gyms.”

“Now it’s time to duke it out in front of the world and then go back to sharpening each other’s tools. I’m honored to share the cage with a champion person and fighter and I am ready to put the stamp on where I belong!”

32-year-old former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (13-7) of Milwaukee, WI dropped a unanimous decision to Erin Blanchfield last November, snapping her two-fight winning streak. 27-year-old Miranda Maverick (15-5) of Tunas, MO defeated Jamey-Lyn Horth by unanimous decision last December, securing her fourth straight victory.