UFC 308 video: Full event highlights in slow motion

The slow motion highlights from UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway hit the stream. The PPV fight card aired live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26.

In the main event, Georgian-Spanish featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (16-0) made the first successful defense of his 145-pound title by knockout in the third round against former champion Max Holloway (26-8) of Hawaii. In the co-main event, the UAE-based unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev (14-0) defeated New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-8) by submission in the first round.

Also on the UFC 308 card, Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1 NC) scored a unanimous decision against Austria’s Aleksandar Rakic (14-5) at light heavyweight. As well, Lerone Murphy (15-0-1) of England earned a UD against Hawaii’s Dan Ige (18-9) at featherweight. Plus, Sharabutdin Magomedov (15-0) knocked out Armenia’s Armen Petrosyan (9-4) in the second round at middleweight.