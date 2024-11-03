UFC Edmonton video: Dustin Stoltzfus KO’s Marc-Andre Barriault in first round

Dustin Stoltzfus returned to winning ways on November 2, when he faced Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania native claimed the victory against the representative of the country-host by knockout.

After the fighters got back on their feet following an exchange on the ground, Stoltzfus dropped Barriault back on the canvas with a big right hand and followed it up with several hammer punches. Referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight at 4:28 into the first round.

With the win, 32-year-old Dustin Stoltzfus improved to 16-6.

“I know I have a lot of power in my hands and I’m just so glad I finally got out here to show that I do,” Stoltzfus said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “Even though it was exactly what me and my coaches said we are not going to do. I just, I don’t know, I felt you guys’ energy. I just had to put on a show. There’s nothing better than a bar brawl in a corner, so.”

“Hey Canada, I know I’m not your boy. I know, I just beat Mark. I love you guys anyway. I’m glad you come out, glad you support your fighters. It doesn’t matter to me if you boo or cheer, but I’m glad that you’re here. Thank you all.”

“I need to trust my hands. I know I’ve got it and this shows it. Mark’s a tough guy. Mark’s a great fighter and he knows what to do. This is his kind of fight, and I beat him in his fight.”

Marc-Andre Barriault dropped to 16-9, 1 NC. The 34-year-old lost his third fight in a row.