UFC Denver video: Charles Johnson KO’s Joshua Van with big uppercut

Charles Johnson stops Joshua Van in third round at UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez

By Parviz Iskenderov
Charles Johnson earned his third straight victory for the year on July 13, when he faced Joshua Van at UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez. The flyweight bout was featured on the top of prelims live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The scheduled for three rounds contest ended prior to the final horn. During an exchange, the 33-year-old native of Topeka, Kansas clipped his opponent of Myanmar with a right hook. He followed it up with a big right uppercut that dropped the 22-year-old to the canvas. To finish the job, the representative of the countries host delivered another right hand on the ground. The official time of stoppage was 20 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by knockout, Charles Johnson improved to 16-6 and made his third successful Octagon appearance for the year. Joshua Van dropped to 10-2, which snapped his eight-fight winning streak.

“I got this fight 11 days ago, all right,” Johnson said post-win. “11 days ago. The very next day I took a flight out here to Keystone, y’all know where that’s at, all right. Went up to 9,300 ft and ran heels for 3, 4 days. It’s a mental battle, baby. The third round hit, nobody touching me.”

“I felt I hit him with that right hook, and the next thing is to come up under… Boom, boom.”

“UFC, let me get a ranking”.

Get UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

