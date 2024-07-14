UFC Denver video: Montel Jackson KO’s Da’Mon Blackshear in 18 seconds

Montel Jackson secured a quick win against Da’Mon Blackshear at UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez. The MMA event aired live from Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Saturday, July 13.

Fighting from a southpaw stance, the 32-year-old bantamweight of Milwaukee, Wisconsin dropped his 29-year-old opponent of Fayetteville, North Carolina with a left hand and finished with punches. The official time was 18 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, Montel Jackson improved to 14-2 and earned the fifth win in a row. Da’Mon Blackshear dropped to 14-7-1 and suffered his second straight defeat.

“Thanks everybody for coming, thanks Da’Mon for taking a fight on short notice,” Jackson said post-win. “It’s a lot of guys in the division that’s hiding.”

“I was just looking for an opening, that’s all. My coaches, they did a good job preparing me for this. Hats off to them, hats off to all my training partners back home.”

“[I’ll fight] anybody. It don’t matter.”

Get UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez full card results.