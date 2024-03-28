Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Atlantic City free fight: Erin Blanchfield submits Jessica Andrade in Round 2

Erin Blanchfield returns against Manon Fiorot at UFC Fight Night Atlantic City

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Erin Blanchfield makes her first Octagon appearance for 2024 against Manon Fiorot live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, March 30. The pair squares off in the UFC Fight Night five-round main event bout at women’s strawweight.

Last year, Blanchfield fought twice. Kicking off the year, the 24-year-old native of Elmwood Park, New Jersey went up against the division’s former champion Jessica Andrade of Brazil.

Battling it out in the headliner of UFC Vegas 69, Erin Blanchfield defeated Jessica Andrade forcing her to tap via rear-naked choke. The official time was 1 minute and 37 seconds into the second round.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.