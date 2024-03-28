UFC Atlantic City free fight: Erin Blanchfield submits Jessica Andrade in Round 2

Erin Blanchfield makes her first Octagon appearance for 2024 against Manon Fiorot live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, March 30. The pair squares off in the UFC Fight Night five-round main event bout at women’s strawweight.

Last year, Blanchfield fought twice. Kicking off the year, the 24-year-old native of Elmwood Park, New Jersey went up against the division’s former champion Jessica Andrade of Brazil.

Battling it out in the headliner of UFC Vegas 69, Erin Blanchfield defeated Jessica Andrade forcing her to tap via rear-naked choke. The official time was 1 minute and 37 seconds into the second round.