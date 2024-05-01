Saul Alvarez: I’m Canelo, I have everything I need to win against Jaime Munguia

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is confident in his victory against undefeated Jaime Munguia. The undisputed super middleweight champion defends his title against former world champion on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the all-Mexican clash on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line for the fourth time. The 33-year-old Guadalajara, Jalisco native is sure in his favorable outcome.

“This is going to be a great Mexican war,” Canelo Alvarez said at the final pre-fight press conference. “Munguia and I both come to win, but I am going to win and win decisively. The fans are really going to enjoy Saturday night and I’m proud to make history with two Mexican fighters fighting for all four belts.”

“I feel better than ever and I’m ready for this fight. I don’t know how many rounds it’s going to go, but the Mexican fans are going to love this fight.”

“I don’t care about experiences vs. youth, I’m Canelo. I have everything I need to win and I know exactly what I need to do.”

“I’m happy to have a big celebration on Saturday night. It’s for all the Mexican fans, no matter who they support. I’m very proud to make this fight happen.

“Munguia has power and he’s a good fighter. But I’m a strong fighter too and I’m gonna show everyone again on Saturday night.”

“The fight will last as long as it lasts. One thing is for sure, you are not going to want to miss it.”

Jaime Munguia: Inside the ring, that respect goes out the window

Undefeated former super welterweight champion Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) looks to become world champion in his second weight division. As well as his opponent, the 27-year-old native of Tijuana, Baja California promised a knockout.

“I’m so happy and excited that this fight is almost here,” Jaime Munguia said. “My team has been behind me the whole way and all the fans can expect a full out Mexican war. Make sure to tune in, you will not be disappointed.”

“Canelo has a great deal of experience and has faced great fighters. I may not have the same resume, but I have youth on my side. I’m going to showcase my capabilities on Saturday night.”

“We’ve worked on so much with Freddie Roach and had an amazing training camp. You’re going to see everything that we’ve learned on Saturday night.”

“I’m glad that he wants to knock me out, because I come with the same mentality. I’m gonna knock him out. It’s gonna be a great fight.”

“This is an amazing moment and I’m really excited to show everyone what I can do. Fighting on his undercard was one thing, but now I’m ready to step up to my moment.”

“Outside the ring, Canelo has all my respect, but inside the ring, that respect goes out the window.”

In the co-feature to Canelo vs Munguia, San Antonio’s Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) defends his interim WBC welterweight title against Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs) of Argentina. Also on the card, Brandon Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas defends his interim WBC featherweight belt against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) of Las Vegas. Plus, Lithuanian WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) defends his strap against two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela.