Lucas Almeida vs Timmy Cuamba joins UFC Vegas 93 card in June

The bout between Lucas Almeida and Timmy Cuamba has been reportedly set for UFC Fight Night on June 15 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 93. The pair squares off at featherweight.

Almeida (14-3) looks to return to winning ways. In his previous outing last December the 33-year-old Brazilian fighter was stopped by Andre Fili in the first round. Cuamba (8-2) also looks to get back in the win column. Las Vegas’ 25-year-old dropped a split decision against Bolaji Oki in February, which snapped his five-fight winning streak.

The contest was reported by Marcel Dorff via post on X, following the initial report by “MMAHeads”. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.

In addition, according to MMA Junkie, the flyweight matchup between Alex Perez and Tagir Ulanbekov is back on. Former title challenger and No. 8 Perez (24-8) was pulled to replace Manel Kape at UFC Vegas 91 on April 27. The Hanford, California native KO’d Matheus Nicolau of Brazil in the second round and returned to winning ways. Ulanbekov (15-2) won two of his previous bouts by submission against Cody Durden last December and Nate Maness in November 2022.

Another bout that has been reportedly added to the UFC card on June 15 pits Miles Johns against Douglas Silva de Andrade. The pair battles it out at bantamweight. Johns (14-2) of Newton, Kansas is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Cody Gibson in March. Brazil’s Silva de Andrade (29-5) defeated Cody Stamann by UD last May.

The full list of announced to date matchups for the event looks as the following: